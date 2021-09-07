Sunwing unveils its inaugural Best of the Best List, a curated selection of top travel experiences and resorts for the 2021-2022 season

English French

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to developing customer-centric content and offering seamless travel experiences, Sunwing has released its first annual Best of the Best List. Designed to help Canadians have the best travel experience possible, the new program will be unveiled every year in the fall and is based on a combination of guest reviews and travel expert recommendations. The inaugural list highlights a curated selection of the best resorts across the most popular sun destinations, the most luxurious room categories, the top beaches to explore and more.



To celebrate the first-ever Best of the Best List, the tour operator will be offering savings of up to 40% on some of the most coveted vacation packages from now until September 13, 2021. With limited inventory available for some of the most popular travel experiences, sun-seekers will want to book now to ensure they secure their preferred resort, destination and departure date.

“After over a year and a half without travel, customers aren’t just looking for ordinary vacation experiences, they’re seeking out the best of the best, from the hottest resorts to bucket-list destinations and top rated experiences,” commented Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing. “With so many vacation packages available from gateways across Canada, we wanted to make the planning experience as frictionless as possible. With the launch of our inaugural Best of the Best List, customers can get a first look at the most enticing travel experience to select from, and can look forward to a new list every year featuring the best hotels, destinations and more.”

This year’s list features 12 categories highlighting dozens of coveted resorts and travel experiences. Some of the categories featured for the 2021-2022 season include:

The Best Resorts in Mexico featuring Planet Hollywood Cancun and Riu Palace Cabo San Lucas

featuring Planet Hollywood Cancun and Riu Palace Cabo San Lucas The Best Resorts for Families including Family Club at Grand Bavaro Princess and Royalton Splash Punta Cana

including Family Club at Grand Bavaro Princess and Royalton Splash Punta Cana The Best Luxury Suites from private overwater bungalows to rooftop terrace suites

from private overwater bungalows to rooftop terrace suites The Best Culinary Experiences such as Cocina de Autor helmed by a Michelin star chef at Grand Velas Los Cabos

The full list can be viewed at www.sunwing.ca/best-of-the-best.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

