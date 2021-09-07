YDesign Group Announces Trade Access Program with Live Virtual Event

Walnut Creek, CA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YDesign Group, the leading online destination for modern and contemporary design lighting, announced the launch of its Trade Access Program on Lumens.com and YLighting.com, offering an assortment of design-oriented products hand-selected from top iconic brands only for trade professionals.

Interior designers, architects, contractors and other trade professionals who sign up to become a Lumens Trade Advantage Partner or YLighting Trade Advantage Partner will be able to access exclusive designs from brands such as SONNEMAN, Cerno, Petite Friture, ANDLight, DESIGNHEURE and more. In addition to leading the design narrative, these products are selected for their customization potential, which is supported by the expertise of Lumens and YLighting’s ALA-certified trade account managers.

The Trade Access Program will be launched with a live virtual event Thursday, September 30, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am PDT, where Trade Access brands’ designers and founders will participate in a roundtable discussion covering design inspiration and innovation, the state of the design industry and more. The event will be followed by an Instagram Live afterparty at 11:30 am PDT where attendees can meet and speak directly to the brands’ designers and founders.

“As a modernist, driven by design, a partnership with YDesign Group was critical to bringing innovation to market,” said Robert Sonneman, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of SONNEMAN. “Selective, refined and on the cutting edge of the modern idiom, YDesign is an institution in the ground-breaking world of what’s next.”

“We are thrilled to bring the latest in lighting innovation to our Trade Partners through the Trade Access Program,” said Kerry Ellis, Merchandise Manager for the Trade at YDesign Group. “Trade professionals are always looking for new and unique pieces for their projects, and the Trade Access program gives them exclusive access to pieces from these iconic, industry-leading brands that have partnered with us.”

Lumens Trade Advantage Partners can register for the virtual event here and YLighting Trade Advantage Partners can register here. Anyone can join the live afterparty by following @lumensdotcom on Instagram.

