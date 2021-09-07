Carahsoft Listed on the Inc. 5000 for 14th Consecutive Year

RESTON Va., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Inc. magazine has ranked the company #3418 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Among the 5,000, the median revenue reached $11.1 million. During this period, Carahsoft posted more than $8 billion in revenue in 2020 and achieved a three-year growth rate of 103% percent. The company also hired 659 new employees.

“We are proud to be named for the 14th consecutive year to the Inc. 5000 list,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Our long-standing presence on the list is driven by the tremendous efforts of our sales, marketing and contracting teams who develop mutually beneficial, strategic relationships with our Government customers, IT solutions vendors, reseller and system integrator partners.”

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector market with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, system integrators, value-added resellers and additional channel partners. In 2020, the company booked more than $8 billion in sales and has now expanded its team to include more than 2,000 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

