Atomic Token – Creating A NFT Gallery On The BSC Blockchain

The Atomic Token is a new crypto currency now available for purchase on the BSC blockchain. The idea behind this investment came from Tyler Stevens. Mr. Steven's has a background in marketing, and in the past 10 years has worked on launch campaigns for major companies such as Google, PlayStation, Apple, BIRD as well as a few non-profits and smaller businesses. In his arsenal of talents, some of the skills he brings to this project include graphic design, web development, audio/video production and social media management. With all of the talents he's acquired over the years, along with his passion for crypto, launching his own token just seemed the be the most natural progression in the evolution of his life.

When Mr. Stevens recently became a part time digital arts teacher, it sparked his curiosity and thrust him towards the idea of creating a NFT gallery. Atomic Token will be the currency used within the platform he is working on creating, in order to buy and sell Non-Fungible Tokens. One of the goals is to provide a gallery platform, where collectors can showcase and customize the experience for visitors. The idea of having a safe place with utilities for collectors and creators alike, will make facilitating and collection digital art not only comfortable, but also profitable for Atomic Token holders.

The Atomic Token, a reflections based currency, rewards holders by distributing more of itself via taxes taken from new purchases and sales. Any amount of market volume will allow for funds to be reserved for distribution amongst holders, as well as add liquidity to the token itself. This also allows additional funding to a wallet, strictly designated for marketing purposes. The reflections for the holders are handed out hourly.

Tokenomics

The breakdown on how the taxes are distributed from each buy and sell are as follows.

5% of each buy/sell is distributed in to holders in $ATMC

4% of each buy/sell is used for marketing

4% of each buy/sell go to token liquidity

2% of each buy/sell is allocated for the team

The Atomic Token NFT Gallery is scheduled to be available in October 2021. For more information in Atomic Token, Atomic NFT Marketplace, or how you can invest in $ATMC, please feel free to contact the team via links below!

