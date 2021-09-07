All Covered and FORZA Partner with Oberon Americas powered by MPS Monitor for Meter Tracking

Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), along with its IT Services Division All Covered, is pleased to announce a new technology partnership formed by FORZA, the company’s ERP solution, and Oberon Americas’ Print Fleet Management solution, MPS Monitor.

FORZA builds and integrates into the already robust SAP Business One® platform to provide support for service, sales and contract management, allowing for more proactive management of customer interaction for maximum business gain and efficiencies. In order to provide its ERP customers with the reliable printer data they need, FORZA now integrates MPS Monitor’s meter monitoring services into its solutions to offer tracking, reporting and billing support. MPS Monitor provides a cloud solution for remote printer monitoring and print fleet management, fully compliant with ISO/IEC 27001, SOC2 and GDPR, for monitoring and managing printing devices in Managed Print Services or Pay-per-page mode.

With remote and hybrid work models likely here to stay, now more than ever, companies are looking for one tool to proactively monitor their printer and copier fleets efficiently. Software options have come a long way in their ability to provide meter tracking, monitor consumables and enable billing. The adoption of such programs by businesses of all sizes can serve to support digital transformation and help drive revenue.

“As we work to streamline our customers’ business processes, we need the ability to customize solutions to each company’s data capture requirements, and partnerships like this make that possible,” said Drew Cataldo, Vice President, Business Development, All Covered. “This technology ensures seamless, automated management of entire fleets of printers and copiers, ultimately driving more revenue through better control over billing.”

An all-inclusive ERP offering, FORZA streamlines all business processes onto one platform, providing companies with a comprehensive ERP system to manage current infrastructure and business processes while enabling growth from increasing sales to delivering products for its customers.

“Oberon Americas brings together in one award-winning platform the power of IoT, Artificial Intelligence, MFD embedded development and cloud computing powered by MPS Monitor, focusing on the Internet of Printers (IoP). Helping our customers take control of all their print services revenue and remote remediation cost is our core mission,” said Denis Dreni, CEO of Oberon Americas. “Oberon Americas Next Generation Platform is the only secure cloud multi-brand platform for both network and USB connected print devices. We are excited to partner with FORZA in helping their vast network of dealers build the IoP, one printer at a time – any printer, any platform, any place – while adding to our 2200 existing dealers.”

“For more than ten years, MPS Monitor has been the ideal solution for dealers that wish to manage their business processes in the best way possible,” said Nicola De Blasi, MPS Monitor Srl CEO. “The partnership between Oberon Americas and FORZA will help even more dealers reach the IoP concept, by streamlining their processes and getting the best out of MPS Monitor functionalities.”

Learn more online about FORZA’s all-inclusive ERP system.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio, from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and the World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Oberon Americas

Oberon Americas specializes in researching, designing and delivering of cloud software platforms for printers of all brands & models. We are the exclusive provider of our IoT-Cloud Based MPS Platform powered by MPS Monitor, for the Americas region, offering to dealers, OEM’s, Toner Manufacturers, Resellers and Fortune 500 companies the most reliable, flexible, and secure Next Generation Managed Print Cloud Platforms for all your printing services. Our team is building the Internet of Printers® 2030, with the most comprehensive Suite of Cloud Platforms which helps print dealers and OEM’s manage and monetize 100% of their machines in the field.

# # # # #

Attachment