SBA Announces Official Co-sponsors of National Small Business Week 2021

Washington, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the co-sponsors for National Small Business Week (NSBW) , a virtual summit spotlighting the resilience of America’s entrepreneurs and the renewal of the small business economy as they build back better from the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic. This year’s Gold co-sponsor, Visa U.S.A. Inc., along with Silver and Bronze level co-sponsors, provides the resources to make this recognition week possible.

Every year, National Small Business Week events are made possible, in part, due to the support of companies and organizers who serve as co-sponsors. The following co-sponsors have joined the SBA to help celebrate National Small Business Week 2021 and honor the nation’s 32.5 million small businesses for their perseverance, ingenuity, triumphs, and creativity:

NSBW Co-sponsors

Co-chair

SCORE

Gold

Visa U.S.A. Inc.

Silver

Amazon.com Services, LLC

Constant Contact, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Google, LLC

MetLife

Square, Inc.

Bronze

ADP, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

The UPS Store, Inc.

Zebra Technologies



With this year’s theme of celebration of resilience and renewal, NSBW events will provide a forum where business owners will be able to get expert advice, learn new business strategies, connect with industry experts, and meet other business owners.

To register for this free event to participate in the summit sessions, please visit http://www.sba.gov/NSBW. All events will be live-streamed and will use the event hashtag #SmallBusinessWeek.

Details and information will be posted on https://www.sba.gov/NSBW as events are finalized.

Co-sponsorship Authorization #21-21-C.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration