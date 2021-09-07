Milan Gašić Sets The Pace In Serbian League, launched himself on Instagram

Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those unaware, Milan Gašić is a Serbian footballer and the current captain of Trayal Kruševac. He is 1.90m tall and plays the centre-back position on the football pitch.



Milan Gašić and his team is proud to announce that Milan Gašić is now official launched himself on Instagram.

Gašić has been affirmed as one of the best defenders across the Serbian League East. When it comes to playing penalty, Gašić hardly misses a chance. He is a well-known penalty player in the club, which is why manager Miljojko Gošić gave him the opportunity to play as a centre forward on some occasions. And when he played, he displayed his footballing skills to the amazement of spectators and the manager himself.

Before becoming a force to reckon with in the Serbian League East, Milan has played in the youth categories of Napredak Kruševac and Trayal. He later proceeded to the junior league of Jedinstvo from Mudrakovac. Additionally, during the time of Goran Bunjevčević, Gašić was with Zemun. At the start of 2014, the management of Red Star Belgrade placed him on a 2 days trial to determine his expertise, unfortunately, he left after the third day to join Mladost Lučani due to political reasons.

Napredak Kruševac

In the summer of 2015, Gašić signed a contract with OFK Beograd. Not long after signing the contract, he left back to his hometown to join Napredak Kruševac. He played for Napredak Kruševac for about a year plus before proceeding to Serbian League East side Temnić on loan. He remained in Serbian League East side Temnić until the expiration of his contract at Napredak.

Borac Čačak

Gašić made a major career move to Borac Čačak in summer 2016. During the pre-season, he was always prominent in the club's training and he featured in several friendly matches. While at Borac Čačak, he sustained many injuries as a defender. He later moved to Serbian First League side Kolubara on loan in the last days of the summer transfer window. While at the new club, the club management didn't feature him in any of their league matches.

He left the club to join Trayal at the beginning of the 2018/2019 session. Not long after he joined the club, he scored in a semi-final competition against Zaplanjac of Southern and Eastern Serbia. He was part of the team that won the competition one week later, after a 1-1 draw against Moravac Mrštane at the Surdulica City Stadium.

About Milan Gašić

Milan has won several reputable honors, including Mladost Lučani Serbian First League in 2013–14, Napredak Kruševac Serbian First League in 2015–16, as well as Trayal Kruševac Serbian League East in 2017–18. He is a public figure on Instagram. His Instagram account has already been verified.

