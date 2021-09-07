International Auto Industry Report Details Significant Benefits to U.S. Economy

WASHINGTON, DC, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today Autos Drive America and the International Automobile Dealers Association (AIADA) jointly released their annual economic impact report highlighting the ongoing commitment and contributions of international automakers and dealers in America.



The report’s key findings show in CY 2020:

International automakers, dealers, and suppliers supported nearly 2.1 million American jobs

International automakers manufactured 46 percent of all cars and light trucks made in America

International nameplate dealers were responsible for 55 percent of new vehicle registrations in the U.S. and created more than half of all new vehicle dealership jobs in America

International automakers accounted for 62 percent U.S. market share of green vehicle sales

“For over 60 years, international automakers have invested $98 billion into their U.S. operations and today are completely woven into the fabric of American communities,” said Jennifer Safavian, Autos Drive America’s president and CEO. “What this economic impact report illustrates is their dedication to creating American jobs, supporting their local communities, and empowering their U.S. workforce during good and challenging economic times.”

The economic impact report educates policymakers and the public on today’s modern U.S. auto industry consisting of a global array of companies. Both Associations are committed to promoting policies that enable the continued growth and success of the U.S. automotive industry and the millions of American jobs it creates.

“This report breaks down, line by line, precisely how America’s international nameplate dealers and their brands function as powerful economic engines for our country,” said Cody Lusk, AIADA’s president and CEO. “AIADA’s dealer members and their 542,000 employees are proud of their contributions to our economy and our communities."

Automobile manufacturers participating in the 2020 Autos Drive America and AIADA Economic Impact Survey were BMW Group, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen Group, and Volvo Cars. Sales data represents new vehicle registrations in the United States in 2020 for Acura, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Bugatti, Ferrari, Fiat, Honda, Hyundai, Genesis, Infiniti, Jaguar, Kia, Karma, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Lexus, Lotus, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Scion, smart, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo Cars.



###





About Autos Drive America

Autos Drive America represents the U.S. operations of international motor vehicle manufacturers integral to America’s workforce, communities, and economy. As the voice of international automakers in the United States, Autos Drive America works closely with policymakers at all levels of government to advance policies that promote jobs, trade, and growth in the U.S. automotive Learn more at www.autosdriveamerica.org.

About AIADA

The American International Automobile Dealers Association (AIADA) serves as an advocate for international nameplate new automobile dealership franchises before Congress, the White House, and federal agencies. AIADA focuses lobbying efforts on issues impacting America’s international nameplate automobile dealers, including: trade and anti-competitive restrictions; regulatory overreach; tax measures; energy and fuel economy policies; and other industry-related issues. Visit AIADA online at www.aiada.org.