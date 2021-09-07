Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. Announces Its Support Relationship with Dogs4Vets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. (“TB2”) is pleased to announce its financial and support relationship with Dogs4Vets (“D4V”) of the American Service Animal Society (“ASAS”), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering no-cost service dog training and support to veterans. D4V is one of the largest programs of its kind in the nation. Arizona has 96,000 disabled veterans and 35% of them have serious disabilities.



Dogs4Vets was founded in 2005 and is located in Gilbert, Arizona, with a satellite location in Pinedale, Arizona. The training programs are tailor-made for each veteran’s specific need and uses the veteran’s dog or, if the veteran doesn’t have a dog, D4V will assist in finding one. Approximately 100 veterans and their dogs are trained each year. D4V’s dedicated staff also specializes in mobility assistance, seizure alert, diabetes alert, traumatic brain injury, MST, Parkinson’s and all forms of PTSD, and psychological disorders, such as night terrors, depression, and anxiety. It takes 10 to 16 months, depending on the tasks needed, to complete training and obtain service dog certification which includes lifetime support. Continuing education is also offered to those that have completed the program. Annual renewal testing is required. For more information, please visit www.dogs4vets.org.

Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization formed in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. TB2’s Board of Directors, Advisory Board and Scholarship Committee have a wide array of professional backgrounds including veterans and non-veterans. Members of TB2 are excited to start this endeavor with D4V and look forward to expanding resources for veterans.

During World War II, an airfield named Thunderbird Field II was built for the sole purpose of training U.S. Army Air Corps pilots in 1942. Thunderbird Field II graduated over 5,500 men and women pilots of whom many saw military action in Europe and the Pacific. The field and school were deactivated on October 16, 1944, sold to Arizona State Teachers College (ASU), then to the Arizona Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, and finally to the City of Scottsdale in 1966 and is now known as Scottsdale Airport (KSDL). TB2’s Aviation Scholarship Program provides scholarships to veteran and non-veteran Arizona resident students who meet specific criteria and are attending Arizona State University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, Cochise College, Pima Community College, or Yavapai College. TB2 has a permanent memorial at the entrance of the Scottsdale Airport and a historical display inside the facilities honoring the service of men and women of the nation’s armed services as well as POW-MIAs. For more information, please visit www.tbird2.org.

Steve Ziomek, TB2 Chairman & President, commented, “As a veteran, I am extremely proud and honored to be able to support such a worthwhile cause. The help and financial assistance TB2 will provide to the Dogs4Vets organization will go a long way toward helping many disabled veterans live a more productive life.”

Shaun Claseman, D4V/ASAS Executive Director, said, “D4V/ASAS is filled with gratitude that TB2 selected our organization for funding. We look forward to developing a strong working relationship together. Our common goal is to ensure we continue to help enrich the lives of our veterans who have already given so much on behalf of our country.”

Gerad Claseman, D4V/ASAS Co-Founder & President, stated, “I am deeply grateful for individuals like Steve Ziomek, who approached Shaun directly regarding this new mutual opportunity on behalf of disabled veterans. Also, my thanks to the TB2 Board of Directors for their approval and Rudy Miller, Chairman of TB2’s Advisory Board, for the time he spent with me to complete the TB2 required funding process. This is a major milestone for D4V/ASAS as we strengthen our position as a top service dog training organization for veterans.”

