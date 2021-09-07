Announcing the Keynote Speakers for the 2021 Simio Sync Digital Transformation Event

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simio Sync Digital Transformation Conference, one of the largest online gatherings of simulation modeling, scheduling, and digital transformation experts, is happening September 28 - 30, 2021. Registration is open at no cost. Sachin Lulla, Principal Advisory Global Digital Transformation and IoT Leader at EY, and Manuel Pereira Remelhe, Principal Expert Process Simulation at Bayer, will host the keynote features for the event. Keynote sessions will focus on inspiring leaders to leverage digital transformation to deliver on organizational goals.

Now, more than ever, organizations must strive to be agile, intuitive, and innovative. The Simio Sync 2021 agenda focuses on providing participants with the knowledge to pursue agility through digital transformation. Speakers will take a look at the ground-breaking innovative applications of digital transformation technologies in diverse industrial sectors.

Meet our keynote speakers, including a sneak peek into the real-world experiences they will be sharing:

Simio is delighted to announce that Sachin Lulla, Principal Advisory Global Digital Transformation and IoT Leader at EY, as the keynote speaker for the Day 1, September 28, event. Sachin Lulla leads the digital strategy and transformation in the Advanced Manufacturing and Mobility Sector in the Americas. He will provide insight into the application of digital transformation in the manufacturing sector using his experiences as a principal advisory and strategist at Ernst & Young, Deloitte, and IBM.

The Day 2, September 29, agenda will see a seasoned professional in process simulation and advanced process analytics discuss the application of simulation modeling and digital twins to solving complex real-world problems. Manuel Pereira Remelhe, Principal Expert Process Simulation at Bayer, will take participants through the leading pharmaceutical manufacturer's journey to implement smart manufacturing processes within its facilities.

Manuel will discuss the application of discrete manufacturing, virtual factories, and the digital twin to develop a smart manufacturing process and unlock its benefits. Participants will have the opportunity to see a real-world example of a Simio Digital Twin of Bayer Consumer Health's facility in action.

Other notable speakers and sessions for Simio Sync Digital Transformation Conference include Martin Larsen, Head of Business Development at B&R Industrial Automation, and Eliza Sheppard, Lead Industrial Engineer at Northrop Grumman Space Systems Space Park Site. Eliza will discuss the use of simulation modeling to improve operational capacity and scheduling for space manufacturing, and Martin will highlight the application of industrial automation solutions within the industrial sector. Simio Sync also features an interactive Digital Twin roundtable steered by industry thought leaders.

"Registration is currently open and available at no cost," said Eric Howard Vice President of Marketing at Simio. "The registration rate for our virtual event has exceeded expectations. Over 500 unique companies and universities across the world have registered to participate at the Simio Sync Digital Transformation Event. We welcome you to come drink from the wealth of knowledge our keynote speakers will provide by registering today. I am excited about our networking events and even a virtual job board for those looking for careers using Simio!"

Hear these stories for yourself and network with seasoned professionals at the Simio Sync Digital Transformation Conference. Register Today at simiosync.com .

Media Contact:

Eric Howard

+1-412-265-5295

ehoward@simio.com

About Simio LLC:

Simio LLC is an enterprise software business delivering disruptive solutions uniquely positioned to improve the design and operation of our customers' businesses. Simio software is based on groundbreaking Simulation technology and is trusted by decision-makers in the world's largest companies. We are an agile, fast-growing business solving the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution. For more information about Simio LLC and the Simio Forward-Looking Digital Twin, visit www.simio.com.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment