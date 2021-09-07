JW Aluminum’s Russellville, Arkansas Operations Introduces GreenCircle Certified Environmental Facts Labels

Russellville, Arkansas, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JW Aluminum, manufacturer of infinitely recyclable aluminum sheet and foil, is the first aluminum rolled products supplier to achieve GreenCircle’s Certified Environmental Facts multi-attribute certification. Specific to the alloys currently produced at JW Aluminum’s Russellville plant, the Certified Environmental Facts labels provide environmental data at-a-glance, including recycled content composition, carbon footprint and energy reduction, and waste diversion.

“Sustainability is elemental to what we do – the aluminum we produce is 100% recyclable,” said Ryan Roush, Chief Commercial Officer at JW Aluminum, “Obtaining these unique, user-friendly Certified Environmental Facts labels from GreenCircle is a natural extension of our commitment to monitoring and reducing our environmental impact and being transparent with our customer base.”

JW Aluminum partnered with GreenCircle earlier this year, engaging in months-long, rigorous internal and external data verification audits, including on-site inspections with a supplier and at the JW Aluminum Russellville plant. The resulting certifications display substantiated environmental data in the form of a nutrition label, giving customers an efficient tool to understand and evaluate the company’s environmental status and progress.

GreenCircle is an internationally recognized third-party certification entity whose thorough evaluation process provides independent verification that sustainability claims related to an organization’s products and operations are honest, valid, and verified. GreenCircle is ISO 17065 compliant, following industry requirements for bodies certifying products, processes, and services. GreenCircle is recognized by the U.S. Federal Government as a recommended Ecolabel for all federal purchasing, the United States Green Building Council (USGBC), the International Living Future Institute (ILFI), and the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) as a valid third-party certification entity.

“We commend JW Aluminum for achieving GreenCircle Certified Environmental Facts labels for their aluminum rolled products,” said Tad Radzinski, Certification Officer at GreenCircle. “The Certified Environmental Facts label was developed by GreenCircle in 2014 and is the only multi-attribute label that displays information like a nutrition label while also confirming that every attribute is third-party verified. GreenCircle’s Certified Environmental Facts label can also help earn LEED v4 & v4.1 credits. Obtaining GreenCircle’s Certified Environmental Facts label is not easy and demonstrates JW Aluminum’s commitment to transparency and to being a brand their customers can trust.”

Roush recognized, “Our Russellville location has been supplying high quality aluminum rolled products for nearly two decades and remains core to our overall market and sustainability objectives. We’ve demonstrated and plan to amplify the ability to work together throughout the value chain to contribute to a more circular economy. It’s our shared mission to secure a safe, sustainable, and successful future for generations to come.”

About JW Aluminum: At the heart of American manufacturing for over 40 years, JW Aluminum produces infinitely recyclable aluminum sheet and foil used to make products essential to our everyday lives, like the building products and HVAC components that keep our homes comfortable and safe. Teammates at our Goose Creek, South Carolina and Russellville, Arkansas facilities process the aluminum to support these vital industries. The JW Aluminum team is committed to working safely every day to secure a safe and sustainable future for our teammates, customers, communities and ultimately, American manufacturing.

