World Insurance Associates LLC Launches New World Payroll & HR Division

Tinton Fall, NJ, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a top-100 insurance brokerage, announced today the launch of its new World Payroll & HR business division and website. This full-service human capital management solution provides companies of all sizes and in all industries with consultative service and industry-leading technology that spans the human resources and payroll spectrum.

The launch of World Payroll & HR comes out of World’s December 2020 acquisition of Strovis Payroll & HR, Inc., a leading payroll and human resources firm in Georgetown, S.C. For more than 20 years, Strovis had been a leader in the HCM space providing its clients with customized solutions and outstanding customer service. The addition of a payroll and HR capability rounds out World’s already robust product offering of personal and commercial insurance, surety and bonding, employee benefits, and retirement and financial services, enabling World to provide its clients with a one-stop shop for protecting their people and their business.

“We are extremely excited to offer our new and existing clients premium payroll and human resources services and technology that can help make running their businesses easier,” said Rich Eknoian, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of World. “Payroll and HR solutions are a natural complement to our employee benefits and business insurance offerings, and we look forward to helping our clients manage, and ultimately grow, their businesses.”

“The launch of World Payroll & HR provides us with a tremendous opportunity to better serve our Strovis legacy clients in that we can offer them not only full-spectrum payroll and HR solutions, but also a suite of risk management solutions for their business,” said Jenna Jordan Squires, President of World Payroll & HR. “We are excited to work with our long-time clients under the World brand and provide them with products and services that can help make their lives easier.”

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 117 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 137 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.