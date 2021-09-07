Optimal Dynamics to Sponsor McLeod User Conference in Dallas

DALLAS, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal Dynamics, the pioneer in dynamic planning and decision automation technology for the trucking industry, will be participating as a Diamond Sponsor at the McLeod User Conference from September 12 - 14, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. This will be the inaugural sponsorship for Optimal Dynamics, which has seen rapid adoption of its Core.ai platform after officially launching in 2020.

"It's an exciting time for Optimal Dynamics, and this represents another step in our maturation," said Daniel Powell, CEO and Co-founder. "As we continue to build out our integrated decision-layer solution, we thought this was an awesome opportunity to showcase our capabilities and interact with our peers in the industry."

Optimal Dynamics has developed a new class of decision technology for the trucking industry that allows carriers and shippers to automate and optimize strategic, load acceptance and dispatching decisions. Based on 40 years of academic research in artificial intelligence and optimization by co-founder Warren Powell, the Company has been focused on integrating its offering into existing TMS systems. Says Daniel Powell, "We are building out our partner ecosystem every day, and it's never been easier for carriers of all sizes to deploy and use these powerful tools we've developed."

The solution will be on display during two 10-minute Product Showcases at 10:15am CT on Monday, September 13, and again at 3:15pm CT on Tuesday, September 14. The Optimal Dynamics team will also be hosting in-person demos throughout the conference from a dedicated meeting room at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center (Mustang 5, Level 3).

Schedule a demo here or please contact Tito Salazar (tsalazar@optimaldynamics.com) for more information.







