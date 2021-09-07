Altimmune to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the management team will present during a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually on September 13-15, 2021.

Details on the H.C. Wainwright fireside chat presentation are as follows:

 Title:   H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference 
     
 Presenters:     Vipin Garg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer 
   Scott Harris, M.D., Chief Medical Officer 
     
 Date/Time:   Monday, September 13, 2021 (virtual pre-record available at 7 a.m. EST) 

A webcast link to the fireside chat presentation will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. Our pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for obesity, NASH (ALT-801), and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Will Brown                                                        
Chief Financial Officer                                                 
Phone: 240-654-1450                                                        
wbrown@altimmune.com