Revolution Medicines to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing targeted drugs to inhibit frontier targets that drive and sustain RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer and chairman, will deliver a corporate presentation as part of the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.



Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Conference Dates: September 13-15, 2021

Presentation Timing: 7:00 a.m. Eastern on Monday, September 13, 2021

Format: Virtual conference; webcast available

To access the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines’ website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines website for at least 14 days following the conference.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. RAS(ON) Inhibitors in development include RMC-6291, RMC-6236, and a pipeline of research compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in development include RMC-4630, RMC-5552, and RMC-5845.