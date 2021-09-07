AvePoint to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVPT), the largest Microsoft 365 data management solutions provider, today announced that management is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:



Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference, Monday, September 13, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET



Jefferies Virtual Software Conference, Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET



A live and archived audio webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations website here.

