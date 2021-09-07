Koinomo | the first decentralized digit assets management platform launches its own token $Kmo

London, United Kingdom, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traditional banking/investing is complicated with the rise in loss of assets, koinomo finance has come to help you the investor unleash the power of your crypto and manage your assets properly. This gave rise to the launch of their own crypto token koinomo token $KMO , this token $KMO helps to generate high-yields with zero risk in crypto investment for investors.



Beat volatility & earn on your savings without any risk while buying crypto, and HODLing it until the price goes up. This is a great option for tuming profit, it requires lots of time and a bit of luck. With KOINOMO, you can put your idle crypto assets into our FUND straight away and start earning daily source of passive income without the risk in the volatile market.

KOINOMO TOKEN $KMO is a non-mintable utility token that powers all the activities of the first decentralised assets management fund koinomo.com .

Koinomo token smart contract has been audited by Solidity Finance without any high or medium security issues found.

Smart Contract Audit:

https://solidity.finance/audits/KOINOMO/

Token Information

Token name: Koinomo

Token sysmbol: KMO

Total supply: 10,000,000

Decimals: 8

Contract Address: 0xfacae4b7e602d6b54a26d4d5b5a6c47661c00e79

TOKENOMICS:

Private sales: 10%

Public sales: 40%

Team: 10%

Legal: 5%

Future development: 15%

Bounty/Airdrop: 5%

Marketing: 15%

We are excited to announce the start of our PRESALES after the end of a successful PRIVATE SALES.

Presale Information:

Presale rate (per BNB): 1800 KMO

Listing rate (per BNB): 1600 KMO

❇️Soft Cap: ~ 500 BNB

❇️Hard Cap: ~ 1000 BNB

❇️Contribution Limits (BNB)

Min: 0.1 BNB

Max: 10 BNB

❇️Start date: 9th of September, 2021

❇️End date: 15th of September, 2021

❇️Listing on Exchange: immediately after presales ends, Koinomo will be listing on Pancake swap by Dxsales

Tokens that are not used will remain locked in the presale contract (consider them burned)!*

Don't miss out on this PRESALES as we will be listing koinomo token $KMO immediately after the end of the PRESALES.

Join our Community

http://T.me/Koinomo

http://T.me/Koinomoannouncement

http://Twitter.com/koinomotoken

http://Instagram.com/Koinomo

http://Reddit.com/r/koinomo

Name - Somnath Karmakar

Website - News Coverage Agency

Email - touch@newscoverage.agency

Telegram - Somnath Karmakar

Source Link