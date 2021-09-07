Wabash National Corporation Expands Upfitting Capabilities at New Columbus-Area Service Center

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, announced today it is expanding its national footprint for cargo van and truck body upfitting with a new site in Groveport, Ohio. This new location enables greater speed and innovation to meet the evolving needs for customers and supports the company’s strategic growth initiatives in the areas of cold chain, home delivery, and parts and service.



The new facility at 5825 Green Pointe Drive, Groveport, will service all brands of cargo van and truck body and install a variety of products. Upfit solutions will include shelving for package delivery, trade-specific packages, aluminum and steel flatbed bodies, hitches, thermal solutions, liftgates, telematics, backup camera systems and more, from some of the most popular brands in the industry, including Maxon, Ranger Design, Safe Fleet and WALTCO.

The site will also stock Supreme truck bodies that are ready for on-site mounting, along with Gruau insulated inserts for cargo van refrigeration conversions. It will carry original equipment parts for Supreme and Wabash National products, and is an authorized service facility for Maxon and WALTCO liftgates.

“We are building a culture around speed and safety, and we want to extend that to customers who are seeking solutions to improve productivity and keep their business moving,” said Nick Adler, Vice President – Parts and Services. “With the support of our supplier partners, we are expanding our capabilities to provide first to final mile upfitting solutions to our customers faster and configured to their specific needs.”

The company plans to hold an open house in early 2022 for customers to learn more about product and service offerings at its new facility. Customers can contact the Wabash service center at 614-878-6088.

About Wabash National Corporation

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, liquid tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical processing equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

