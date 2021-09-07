EDAP to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LYON, France, September 7, 2021 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), a global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences during the month of September 2021:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual)

Date: September 13-15, 2021

A corporate presentation will be accessible to conference attendees starting on Monday, September 13th at 7:00 am ET. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference.

Lake Street’s 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference (Virtual)

Date: September 14-15, 2021

This event is attended by top institutional investors from across the country.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please visit (https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big5conference) or contact your Lake Street representative.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, and us.hifu-prostate.com.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com.

About the BIG Conference

Lake Street will host its fifth annual BIG (Best Ideas Growth) institutional investor conference showcasing many interesting, dynamic public growth companies. Executives from over 100 publicly traded companies will meet institutional investors in an interactive, one-on-one meeting format. This is an invitation-only event attended by top institutional investors from across the country. For more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big5conference or contact your Lake Street representative or email conference@lakestreetcm.com or call 612-326-1305.

About Lake Street

Founded in 2012, Lake Street Capital Markets is a full-service boutique investment bank focused on dynamic high-growth companies and sectors of the economy. Our research enables institutional investors to understand emerging secular trends and identify innovative companies best positioned to benefit. Lake Street provides access to capital, mergers and acquisitions advice, and strategic counsel with a focus on building relationships to unlock value and growth. At the core of everything we do is our commitment to providing informed advice and exceptional service to our clients. For more information visit http://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/

Company Contact

Blandine Confort

Investor Relations / Legal Affairs

EDAP TMS SA

+33 4 72 15 31 50

bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com



