Bunnie Cakes Bakery & Café unveils annual Dulce Apple Crumb Cake

Doral, FL, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunnie Cakes Bakery and Café, Miami’s first vegan and vegan, gluten-free bakery, today unveiled its annual apple kosher cake to commemorate the start of the Jewish High Holy days.

The Dulce Apple Crumb Cake is a 6-inch, bundt cake and retails for $39 vegan, $42 vegan/ gluten free. The cake can be ordered for local delivery only in Miami-Dade County for free delivery when ordered by September 10th with promotional code: LABORDAY2021.

Bunnie Cakes Bakery and Cafe is in Downtown Doral and offers a wide range of kosher and allergy-friendly delectable treats including cupcakes, heart-shaped doughnuts, cinnamon rolls, bundt cakes, and celebration cakes, among others. The bakery is open daily at 8450 NW 53rd Street, Suite H101, Doral FL 33166. Store hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information on Bunnie Cakes Bakery and Cafe, call 786-268-9790, follow @msbunniecakes on Instagram and visit https://www.bunniecakes.com/.

To learn more about Downtown Doral, follow on Facebook @downtowndoral and Instagram @downtowndorallife or visit www.downtowndoral.com.

Attachment