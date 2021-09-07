GPB and the Georgia Council on Economic Education Launch Econ Express - A Free Online Resource for Students and Teachers

Atlanta, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia Public Broadcasting and the Georgia Council on Economic Education have launched Econ Express, a game-changing, free online resource that will help teachers and students learn, practice and assess basic economic concepts in a creative and engaging way.

Covering 51 concepts, Econ Express serves as a general overview of the content typically taught in a high school “Intro to Economics” course, from the basics of scarcity and productive resources to more intricate topics like comparative advantage and monetary policy.

“As Georgia’s leading provider of digital learning resources, we are excited to add Econ Express to our library of content,” said GPB Director of Education Laura Evans. “Having great partners like Georgia Council for Economic Education allows us to offer additional high-quality, standards-aligned resources to support both remote and in-person instructional needs.”

Econ Express provides an overview to economics that is accessible and easy to use. The “Learn” section provides a quick description of each concept at three different levels: beginner, intermediate and advanced. Following that is a “Practice” section with interactive activities that give teachers and students the opportunity to apply what they just learned. Finally, the “Assess” section challenges the learner with five multiple choice assessment questions.

To access Econ Express, go to gpb.org/econ-express.

“There are sites that have pieces of this, but there is no online source that has all of these features in one easy to use package,” noted Dr. Chris Cannon, Associate Director of the Georgia Council on Economic Education. He added, “I wish I had had access to this resource when I was in the classroom!”

Econ Express was made possible by generous support from the Truist Foundation, the Callaway Foundation, and the UPS Foundation.

About GPB

As one of the largest PBS stations in the nation, Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB Media) has been creating content worth sharing for over 60 years. With nine television stations, 19 radio stations and a multi-faceted digital and education division, GPB strives to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of our viewers and listeners with programming that includes statewide radio news, current affairs, high school sports, educational resources for teachers and students and enlightening programs about our state like Georgia Outdoors, Political Rewind and more. For more information, visit www.gpb.org.

About GCEE

The Georgia Council on Economic Education (GCEE) has been helping teachers teach economics and personal finance in Georgia for almost 50 years. Their innovative and award-winning lessons and workshops reach over 2,000 Georgia teachers a year. GCEE is a national leader in creating materials and experiences for teachers that help them engage their students so they understand the importance of good decision-making in their lives. For more information, visit www.gcee.org.