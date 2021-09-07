Provincial NDP Leader Joins CLC President Bea Bruske in Winnipeg in Support of Leah Gazan

English French

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Labour Congress President Bea Bruske was joined in Winnipeg today by provincial NDP leader Wab Kinew, as part of the CLC’s cross-Canada election tour.



“Winnipeg is a hard-working city and frontline workers here helped keep everyone afloat throughout the pandemic,” said Bruske. “They kept us fed, healthy, housed and supported. But now those workers and their families are worried about being left behind in the recovery. We are supporting candidates like Leah Gazan, who is committed to a workers-centred recovery that invests in good jobs, pharmacare, child care and affordable housing.”

Canadian Labour Congress representatives are travelling the country in support of candidates who are putting workers at the centre of their recovery plan.

“The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare existing inequality in this country. Many parties are talking about workers, but this election is about who has a plan for the recovery that won’t leave working families behind,” said Bruske. “Canada’s unions are standing in support of candidates who are committed to creating better jobs, alleviating inequality and making life more affordable for everyone.”

During the campaign, Bruske and the CLC are travelling across the country engaging voters and campaigning for a recovery plan with real solutions to lost jobs; for strengthening public health care through universal pharmacare; for investing in disaster-proofing Canada’s social safety net with affordable housing and childcare; and for tackling climate change in a way that leaves no workers behind.

Learn more about how Canada’s union are helping to shape the recovery at canadianplan.ca.

