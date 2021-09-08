HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Analysis: Insights into Emerging Therapies, Key Companies, Clinical Trials and Future Pipeline Outlook | DelveInsight 

HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline is in its nascent stage and is developing with a more targeted therapeutic approach combined with other approved treatments.

| Source: DelveInsight Business Research LLP DelveInsight Business Research LLP

New Delhi, INDIA

Los Angeles, USA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Analysis: Insights into Emerging Therapies, Key Companies, Clinical Trials and Future Pipeline Outlook | DelveInsight 

HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline is in its nascent stage and is developing with a more targeted therapeutic approach combined with other approved treatments.

DelveInsight’s HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Insights report offers comprehensive coverage of the emerging HPV 16+ Cancer therapeutics outlook in different stages of clinical and pre-clinical development along with dormant, inactive and abandoned drugs agents. 

The HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline report provides a holistic picture of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships and recent happenings in the domain and growth prospects across the HPV 16+ Cancer space.

Some of the key highlights from the HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline report:

  • The HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of 14+ key players and 14+ key therapies.
  • HPV 16+ Cancer pipeline comprises emerging therapies in different stages of the clinical phase such as include VGX-3100, ISA101b, PDS0101, VB10.16, BNT113, ADXS11–001, CUE 101, HB-201, HB-202, PRGN-2009, TG 4001, KITE-439, and others. 
  • Some of the key companies working to strengthen the HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline are  PDS Biotechnology, ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, BioNTech, Transgene, Advaxis, Cue Biopharma, Hookipa Biotech, Precigen, Kite Pharma, among others
  • In March 2021, Transgene announced the expansion of a randomized, controlled study with TG4001 in combination with avelumab versus avelumab monotherapy in patients with HPV16-positive anogenital tumors (NCT03260023).
  • In December 2020, HOOKIPA Pharma announced positive interim Phase I data on HB-201, its replicating monotherapy for the treatment of HPV16+ cancers. The results were from the initial dose-escalation cohorts of an ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial (NCT04180215) evaluating HB- 201 as therapy for patients with advanced HPV16+ metastatic cancers.

Request for Report Sample to know more about the therapies set to grab maximum patient pool @ HPV 16+ Cancer Emerging Therapies and Forecast 

Human papillomaviruses (HPVs) are a group of viruses behind the global burden of sexually transmitted infections. With over 100 types of viruses known to date, there are at least 14 that are cImmunostimulantsonsidered as high-risk cancer-causing forms leading to cervical, head and neck, vulvar, oropharyngeal, penile, anal, and other forms of cancer.

For more information on emerging drugs, visit HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Analysis 

HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Drugs Immunostimulants

DrugCompanyPhaseMoARoA
GX 188EGenexinePhase IIImmunostimulantsIntramuscular
VGX-3100Inovio PharmaceuticalsPhase IIIGene transferenceIntramuscular
ISA101bISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron PharmaceuticalsPhase IIImmunostimulantsSubcutaneous
PDS0101PDS BiotechnologyPhase IIImmunostimulantsSubcutaneous
BNT113BioNTechPhase IIImmunostimulantsIntravenous
VB10.16Vaccibody AS/RochePhase IIAntigen-presenting cell modulatorsIntramuscular
ADXS11–001AdvaxisPhase IIIGene transferenceIntravenous
CUE 101Cue BiopharmaPhase IInterleukin-2 replacementsIntravenous
PRGN-2009PrecigenPhase IIImmunostimulantsSubcutaneous
HB-202Hookipa BiotechPhase I/IIImmunostimulantsIntravenous
HB-201Hookipa BiotechPhase I/IIImmunostimulantsIntravenous
TG 4001TransgenePhase IIImmunostimulantsSubcutaneous
KITE-439Kite PharmaPhase IT lymphocyte replacementsNA

Request for Sample to know more @ HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Analysis, Key Companies, and Futuristic Trends 

HPV 16+ Cancer Therapeutic Assessment 

The HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline report lays down complete insights into active HPV 16+ Cancer pipeline therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Type of Molecule, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

  • Mono
  • Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery 
  • Pre-clinical
  • IND
  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III
  • Pre-registration

By Molecule Type 

  • Monoclonal Antibody
  • Peptides
  • Vaccines
  • Small molecule

By Route of Administration

  • Oral
  • Intravenous
  • Subcutaneous
  • Intramuscular
  • Topical

By Mechanism of Action

  • Gene transference
  • Interleukin-2 replacements
  • Immunostimulants
  • Antigen-presenting cell modulators
  • T lymphocyte replacements

By Targets

  • Antigen-presenting cell
  • HPV16 protein

Discover more about recent healthcare trends and pipeline activities for Informative Business Decisions, Licensing Services  and Consulting Solutions 

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global
Key Players: PDS Biotechnology Corp. /Merck, ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Transgene, Advaxis, Cue Biopharma, Hookipa Biotech, Precigen, Transgene, Kite Pharma, and others. 
Key HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Therapies: VGX-3100, ISA101b, PDS0101, VB10.16, BNT113, ADXS11–001, CUE 101, TG 4001, KITE-439, HB-201, HB-202, PRGN-2009, and others. 

Reach out @ HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline: Novel therapies and Emerging technologies 

Table of Contents 

1Report Introduction
2HPV 16+ Cancer Disease Overview
3HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Outlook
4Comparative Analysis
5HPV 16+ Cancer Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage
6HPV 16+ Cancer Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage
7HPV 16+ Cancer Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis
8Inactive HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Products 
9Appendix
10 Report Methodology
11Consulting Services
12Disclaimer
13About DelveInsight

Visit to know more of what’s covered @ HPV 16+ Cancer Emerging Therapies, Treatments and Ongoing Clinical Trials 

Related Reports

Acute Bacterial Skin And Skin Structure Infections Market
DelveInsight's "Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

 Adeno Associated Virus Vectors In Gene Therapy Market
DelveInsight's "Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Market
DelveInsight's "Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 (HIV-1)- Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report. 
Bacterial Meningitis Market
DelveInsight's "Bacterial Meningitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Browse through blog posts

Antibiotic Resistance in the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections Market
COVID-19 Vaccine Landscape

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.  Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News 

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur 
info@delveinsight.com 
+1(919)321-6187 
www.delveinsight.com

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline
                            
                            
                                HPV 16+ Cancer
                            
                            
                                HPV 16+ Cancer Drug Pipeline
                            
                            
                                HPV 16+ Cancer Treatments
                            
                            
                                HPV 16+ Cancer Therapies
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data