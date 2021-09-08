Los Angeles, USA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Analysis: Insights into Emerging Therapies, Key Companies, Clinical Trials and Future Pipeline Outlook | DelveInsight

HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline is in its nascent stage and is developing with a more targeted therapeutic approach combined with other approved treatments.

DelveInsight’s ‘HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Insights’ report offers comprehensive coverage of the emerging HPV 16+ Cancer therapeutics outlook in different stages of clinical and pre-clinical development along with dormant, inactive and abandoned drugs agents.

The HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline report provides a holistic picture of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships and recent happenings in the domain and growth prospects across the HPV 16+ Cancer space.

Some of the key highlights from the HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline report:

The HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of 14+ key players and 14+ key therapies.

HPV 16+ Cancer pipeline comprises emerging therapies in different stages of the clinical phase such as include VGX-3100, ISA101b, PDS0101, VB10.16, BNT113, ADXS11–001, CUE 101, HB-201, HB-202, PRGN-2009, TG 4001, KITE-439, and others.

and others. Some of the key companies working to strengthen the HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline are PDS Biotechnology, ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, BioNTech, Transgene, Advaxis, Cue Biopharma, Hookipa Biotech, Precigen, Kite Pharma, among others

among others In March 2021, Transgene announced the expansion of a randomized, controlled study with TG4001 in combination with avelumab versus avelumab monotherapy in patients with HPV16-positive anogenital tumors (NCT03260023).

In December 2020, HOOKIPA Pharma announced positive interim Phase I data on HB-201, its replicating monotherapy for the treatment of HPV16+ cancers. The results were from the initial dose-escalation cohorts of an ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial (NCT04180215) evaluating HB- 201 as therapy for patients with advanced HPV16+ metastatic cancers.

Request for Report Sample to know more about the therapies set to grab maximum patient pool @ HPV 16+ Cancer Emerging Therapies and Forecast

Human papillomaviruses (HPVs) are a group of viruses behind the global burden of sexually transmitted infections. With over 100 types of viruses known to date, there are at least 14 that are cImmunostimulantsonsidered as high-risk cancer-causing forms leading to cervical, head and neck, vulvar, oropharyngeal, penile, anal, and other forms of cancer.

For more information on emerging drugs, visit HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Analysis

HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Drugs Immunostimulants

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA GX 188E Genexine Phase II Immunostimulants Intramuscular VGX-3100 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Phase III Gene transference Intramuscular ISA101b ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Phase II Immunostimulants Subcutaneous PDS0101 PDS Biotechnology Phase II Immunostimulants Subcutaneous BNT113 BioNTech Phase II Immunostimulants Intravenous VB10.16 Vaccibody AS/Roche Phase II Antigen-presenting cell modulators Intramuscular ADXS11–001 Advaxis Phase III Gene transference Intravenous CUE 101 Cue Biopharma Phase I Interleukin-2 replacements Intravenous PRGN-2009 Precigen Phase II Immunostimulants Subcutaneous HB-202 Hookipa Biotech Phase I/II Immunostimulants Intravenous HB-201 Hookipa Biotech Phase I/II Immunostimulants Intravenous TG 4001 Transgene Phase II Immunostimulants Subcutaneous KITE-439 Kite Pharma Phase I T lymphocyte replacements NA

Request for Sample to know more @ HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Analysis, Key Companies, and Futuristic Trends

HPV 16+ Cancer Therapeutic Assessment

The HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline report lays down complete insights into active HPV 16+ Cancer pipeline therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Type of Molecule, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Vaccines

Small molecule

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Topical

By Mechanism of Action

Gene transference

Interleukin-2 replacements

Immunostimulants

Antigen-presenting cell modulators

T lymphocyte replacements

By Targets

Antigen-presenting cell

HPV16 protein

Discover more about recent healthcare trends and pipeline activities for Informative Business Decisions, Licensing Services and Consulting Solutions

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: PDS Biotechnology Corp. /Merck, ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Transgene, Advaxis, Cue Biopharma, Hookipa Biotech, Precigen, Transgene, Kite Pharma, and others.

Key HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Therapies: VGX-3100, ISA101b, PDS0101, VB10.16, BNT113, ADXS11–001, CUE 101, TG 4001, KITE-439, HB-201, HB-202, PRGN-2009, and others.

Reach out @ HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline: Novel therapies and Emerging technologies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 HPV 16+ Cancer Disease Overview 3 HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Outlook 4 Comparative Analysis 5 HPV 16+ Cancer Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage 6 HPV 16+ Cancer Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage 7 HPV 16+ Cancer Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 8 Inactive HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Products 9 Appendix 10 Report Methodology 11 Consulting Services 12 Disclaimer 13 About DelveInsight

Visit to know more of what’s covered @ HPV 16+ Cancer Emerging Therapies, Treatments and Ongoing Clinical Trials

Related Reports

Acute Bacterial Skin And Skin Structure Infections Market

DelveInsight's "Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Adeno Associated Virus Vectors In Gene Therapy Market

DelveInsight's "Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Market

DelveInsight's "Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 (HIV-1)- Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Bacterial Meningitis Market

DelveInsight's "Bacterial Meningitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Browse through blog posts

Antibiotic Resistance in the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections Market

COVID-19 Vaccine Landscape

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com