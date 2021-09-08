OXURION to Present Clinical and Pre-Clinical Data at Upcoming EURETINA 2021 Virtual Congress

Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, US – September 8 – 08.00 AM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with a clinical stage portfolio in vascular retinal disorders, will be presenting preclinical and clinical data from its ongoing development programs, THR-149 and THR-687 as novel treatments for diabetic macular edema (DME) at the EURETINA 2021 Virtual congress. The upcoming annual meeting of the European Society of Retina Specialists is taking place from 9-12 September 2021 and the presentations are as follows:

Prize Papers 7: Vascular Diseases & Diabetic Retinopathy II – THR-149

10th September at 10:00 CEST

10:29 – Targeting plasma kallikrein with a novel bicyclic peptide inhibitor (THR-149) reduces retinal inflammation and reactive gliosis in a diabetic rat model

Presented by Tine Van Bergen, PhD, Oxurion NV, Belgium

10:33 – A Novel Bicyclic Peptide Inhibitor of Plasma Kallikrein, THR-149, for the Treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME): Clinical and Pre-Clinical Evidence

Presented by Professor Francesco Bandello, M.D., Department of Ophthalmology, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, University Vita-Salute, Milan, Italy

Follow link for access to full program overview: Prize Papers 7: Vascular Diseases & Diabetic Retinopathy II – EURETINA

Euretina 2021 e-Poster presentation – THR-687

A Phase 1 Study of THR-687, an RGD Integrin Antagonist, for the Treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) in Patients Previously Responsive to anti-VEGF Agents or Corticosteroids

Presented by Raj K. Maturi, M.D., Midwest Eye Institute, Indianapolis, IN, USA

Follow link for access to abstract (p 217) and full overview of Euretina 2021 e-posters:

EURETINA-2021-Virtual-Abstract-Posters-2.pdf (d2jcwvonf1bqhq.cloudfront.net)



About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to better preserve vision in patients with retinal vascular disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide as well as other conditions, including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

Oxurion is aiming to build a leading global franchise in the treatment of retinal vascular disorders based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics:

THR-687 is a pan-RGD integrin antagonist that is initially being developed as a potential first line therapy for DME patients. Positive topline results in a Phase 1 clinical study assessing THR-687 as a treatment for DME were announced in 2020. Oxurion is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating THR-687 in patients with DME. THR-687 also has the potential to deliver improved treatment outcomes for patients with wet AMD and RVO.

THR-149 is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the 40-50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-149 has shown positive topline Phase 1 results for the treatment of DME. The company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating multiple injections of THR-149 in DME patients previously showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Dose selection data from Part A of the study, which is fully enrolled, is expected in the second half of 2021.

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR. More information is available at www.oxurion.com .

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.