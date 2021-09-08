Organic Baby Sleeping Bag For Winter – 2.2 Tog Sleep Sack Launch by Malabar Baby

Kowloon, Hong Kong , Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malabar Baby, known for premium baby bedding, apparel, and accessories have launched a new product made from organic hypoallergenic cotton. The classic sleeping bag is adorned with hand-printed gender-neutral design which can complement a nursery in any style.

More information is available at https://www.malabarbaby.com/products/greenwich-wearable-sleepbag-tog-2-5

Unlike traditional blankets, which can be kicked off during sleep, the newly launched well-fitting quilted sleeping bags ensures that the baby does not overheat or get cold at night. Putting the sleeping bag on can become a part of the baby’s bedtime routine and will create a positive sleep association, often making it easier for parents to get their little ones to sleep.

Malabar Baby’s GREENWICH sleeping bag can promote sound sleep routines in babies of any age. It ensures a simple transition from swaddling, as the soft fabric fits snugly, helping the baby feel comfortable and secure. At the same time, the baby can move their arms freely and roll from their back to their tummy during sleep.

The silent reversible YKK zipper and a right shoulder snap allow parents to open the sleeping bag quickly without disturbing the little one, whether they need to change the diaper at night or transfer a sleeping baby from the stroller into the cot.

The sleeping bag is available in three sizes: small for babies under 6 months, medium for babies up to 18 months, and large for infants up to 3 years of age. An XL size for babies and toddlers over 3 years old is available in a quilted version.

Malabar Baby’s products have been designed with convenience in mind. The high-quality organic fabric is very easy to take care of and can withstand multiple washes, getting softer after every wash.

The GREENWICH sleeping bag is a perfect baby shower or baby registry gift that all expecting parents will appreciate. The company also offers other products in this design, including crib sheets, cotton Dohar blankets, pillows, quilts, and bedding sets.

“Fabric is as soft as always and the best part is the easy maintenance of it,” said a satisfied client. “I researched other sleeping bags in the market and it seems like only Malabar offers them in organic material that is safe for the dryer, a must for baby wear, not to mention the good cause behind it.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.malabarbaby.com/products/greenwich-wearable-sleepbag-tog-2-5



Website: https://www.malabarbaby.com



