CDR-Life Announces the Advancement of Antibody Treatment for Patients with Geographic Atrophy with Development Partner Boehringer Ingelheim

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDR-Life Inc., today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim has selected an antibody fragment-based therapeutic candidate for advancement to the next phase of development under the existing agreement between the companies for the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), triggering an undisclosed milestone payment from Boehringer Ingelheim to CDR-Life. GA is a blinding retinal disease that occurs in patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and for which there is no treatment.



“We have had an incredibly productive and seamless research collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and CDR-Life, and together taken an important step towards identifying a candidate with the potential to address the unmet medical need posed by this devastating disease,” said Christian Leisner, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at CDR-Life.



About Boehringer Ingelheim’s and CDR-Life’s Collaboration

Boehringer Ingelheim and CDR-Life entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement to research and develop antibody fragment-based therapeutics for geographic atrophy in May 2020.

Under the terms of the agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim will receive an exclusive, worldwide license to develop certain compounds based on CDR-Life´s technology against a specific target and will be responsible for global development and commercialization. CDR-Life will be eligible to receive up to CHF 474.5 million (USD 520 million) in upfront and success-based milestone payments, as well as research funding and royalties on sales.



About CDR-Life Inc.

CDR-Life is a biotherapeutics company developing novel therapies harnessing the power of the immune system. Using a proprietary antibody platform that targets intracellular tumor antigens presented on the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) with high potency and specificity, the company is advancing a portfolio of tumor-targeted T cell engagers for the treatment of high need solid tumor malignancies. CDR-Life is led by former biologics inventors, pharmaceutical drug developers and company builders, and has an existing collaboration and licensing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim for a novel antibody fragment therapy to treat geographic atrophy. For more information, please visit www.cdr-life.com.



