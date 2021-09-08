DSV, 913 - Extraordinary General Meeting of DSV A/S 8 September 2021

Company Announcement No. 913



The Extraordinary General Meeting of DSV A/S was held today.

Agenda and resolutions

1. Proposed election of new member for the Board of Directors

Tarek Sultan Al-Essa was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.

2. Amendments to the Articles of Association

2.1. Proposed authorisation to increase the share capital

The authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase DSV A/S’ share capital by a nominal amount of up to DKK 48,000,000 and the relevant amendments to the Articles of Association were approved.

2.2. Change of the name of the Company

The proposed resolution from the Board of Directors to change the name of the Company from “DSV Panalpina A/S” to “DSV A/S” and to add “DSV Panalpina A/S” as a new secondary name for the Company were approved.

3. Amendments to Remuneration Policy

The Board of Directors proposal to amend the Remuneration Policy was approved.





