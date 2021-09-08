Result of Riksbank´s purchases of Commercial Paper

Auction results
Auction date2021-09-08
Settlement date2021-09-10
Credit rating class1
Term3m
Fixed purchase rate, %0.3
Total bid amount, SEK mln0
Accepted volume, SEK mln0
Percentage alloted, %0
Number of bids0


Auction results
Auction date2021-09-08
Settlement date2021-09-10
Credit rating class1
Term6m
Fixed purchase rate, %0.4
Total bid amount, SEK mln0
Accepted volume, SEK mln0
Percentage alloted, %0
Number of bids0


Auction results
Auction date2021-09-08
Settlement date2021-09-10
Credit rating class2
Term3m
Fixed purchase rate, %0.6
Total bid amount, SEK mln0
Accepted volume, SEK mln0
Percentage alloted, %0
Number of bids0


Auction results
Auction date2021-09-08
Settlement date2021-09-10
Credit rating class2
Term6m
Fixed purchase rate, %0.7
Total bid amount, SEK mln0
Accepted volume, SEK mln0
Percentage alloted, %0
Number of bids0