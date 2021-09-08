Industrial Ethernet Market to value $120 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The industrial ethernet market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 120 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . The rising demand for effective network infrastructure for varied application requirements is likely to contribute significantly to industry statistics.

As the industries in the region are focusing more on process optimizations and network upgrades to secure a competitive advantage, the demand for industrial ethernet across the globe is expected to increase steadily over the forecast timeline. The rising investments in industrial automation in developing countries such as India and China are fueling the market growth in Asia Pacific. The supportive government initiatives in India such as Make in India and Digital India are also driving the market growth in the region.

The 2.5 – 10 Gbps ethernet switch market is likely to grow at the fastest rate during 2021 to 2027 2027 owing to the rapidly changing industry demands regarding the network security and bandwidth requirements are enabling companies to develop 10 G ethernet switches.

The communication interface hardware segment is projected to observe around 20% CAGR through 2027. Industrial ethernet communication interfaces allow controllers on Ethernet/IP to communicate with other devices on the network. These communication tools offer configuration tools for viewing communication and module-diagnostic information through high-speed Ethernet ports. Communication interfaces for industrial Ethernet are designed to support various network topologies applications such as gateways, sensors & transmitters, remote I/O solutions, and operator terminals.

The Modbus TCP/IP protocol segment to witness growth rate of above 15% through 2027. Modbus TCP/IP segment demand is attributed to the need for consistent ethernet communication infrastructure across industrial enterprises. Modbus TCP/IP utilizes Internet Protocol and Transmission Control Protocol for the transmission of data through Modbus between compatible devices over varied systems. TCP/IP and Ethernet are used by Modbus TCP/IP to transport the data of the Modbus message structure between compatible devices. Several companies, such as Moxa Inc., ProSoft Technology Inc., and Advantech Co., Ltd., offer Modbus TCP/IP compliant gateway devices for network infrastructure.

The demand for industrial ethernet solutions and services across aerospace & defense application is increasing notably and is expected to garner revenues of over USD 4 billion by 2027. Efficient time synchronization among all such units is critical for ensuring proper data transfer across different systems in the aircraft. Ethernet technology has emerged as an efficient alternative to traditionally used complex networking technologies to manage such communication systems. Rugged industrial Ethernet switches can effectively accommodate the harsh conditions that involve temperature fluctuation and vibration.

Europe is predicted to hold more than 25% of the industrial ethernet market share by 2027. The widespread presence of prominent companies, such as ABB Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Siemens AG, is supporting the regional market growth. Companies operating in the region are developing innovative platform solutions to support industrial ethernet connectivity.

Companies operating in the market are focusing on the development of advanced industrial ethernet components. Vendors are continuously developing and advancing their industrial offerings, in accordance to the technology evolution. For instance, In October 2020, ABB Limited launched the ALTA Industrial Wireless 20 Amp Three-Phase Current Meter. Through this development, the company will offer ALTA enterprise-grade Internet of Things (IoT) devices across the globe.

Some major findings of the industrial ethernet market report include:

The extensive modernization and digitization followed by need for robust connectivity across the industry verticals is contributing to the market growth.





North America is expected to hold a major market share owing to the increasing adoption of industrial IoT and need for interconnection between networking components are fueling the demand for industrial ethernet solutions.





The software segment growth is attributed to the rising need for network diagnostics, management, and monitoring in industrial environments.

Sercos III is gaining popularity in the industrial ethernet market due to addition benefits over the EtherCAT protocol.





Major players operating in the industrial ethernet market are Robert Bosch GmbH, ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Schneider Electric SE.





Companies operating in the market are focusing on the development of technologically advanced platforms to manage diverse ethernet protocols and applications through a centralized view.





Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Industrial Ethernet Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry segmentation

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3.1 Impact by region

3.3.1.1 North America

3.3.1.2 Europe

3.3.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.1.4 LAMEA

3.3.2 Impact by value chain

3.3.3 Impact by competitive landscape

3.4 Technological evolution

3.5 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.5.1 Hardware providers

3.5.2 Solution providers

3.5.3 Service providers

3.5.4 Government authorities & industry associations

3.5.5 Vendor matrix

3.6 Industrial Ethernet features

3.6.1 Increased distance

3.6.2 Network security

3.6.3 Broadcast and Multicast

3.6.4 Standardization

3.7 Technology & innovation landscape

3.7.1 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

3.7.2 Powered fiber cable system

3.7.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3.8 Patent analysis

3.9 Regulatory landscape

3.9.1 . UL mark

3.9.2 IEEE 802 Wireless Standards

3.9.2.1 IEEE 802 1AS

3.9.2.2 IEEE 802 1Qca

3.9.2.3 IEEE 802 1Asrev

3.9.2.4 IEEE 802 1Qbv

3.9.2.5 IEEE 802 1Qci

3.9.2.6 IEEE 802 1CB

3.9.2.7 IEEE 802 1Qcc

3.9.2.8 IEEE 802 1Qch

3.9.2.9 IEEE 802 1CM

3.9.3 EN 50575 Standard (Europe)

3.9.4 China Compulsory Certification (CCC) marking

3.10 Industry impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Need to improve network flexibility

3.10.1.2 Increasing adoption of advanced industrial ethernet protocols

3.10.1.3 Rising spending on network infrastructure across various industry sectors

3.10.1.4 Growing adoption in of ethernet technology the automotive industry

3.10.1.5 Increasing adoption of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 solutions

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 Rigid protocols and standardization

3.10.2.2 Concern related to network security

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.11.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.11.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.11.3 Threat of new entrants

3.11.4 Threat of substitutes

3.11.5 Competitive rivalry

3.12 PESTEL analysis

3.12.1 Political

3.12.2 Economical

3.12.3 Social

3.12.4 Technological

3.12.5 Legal

3.12.6 Environmental

3.13 Growth potential analysis

