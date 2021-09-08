Japanese Smart Home Market to Surpass US$ 13 Billion by 2027: Demand for Safety Functionalities and Discrete Monitoring for Elderly People Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Smart Home Market (by Application Areas and Product Segment), Number, Household Penetration, Impact of COVID-19, Policies, Trends & Key Company Profiles - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan smart home market is predicted to surpass US$ 13 Billion by 2027. There is a growing demand in the Japanese market for safe and secure living environments, especially concerning safety functionalities and discrete monitoring for elderly people; also, since the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011, Japan has been focused on building energy efficient smart homes and supportive devices. In Japan, household penetration for smart home applications is estimated at around 13% in 2020.

The lack of standard operational protocols and electrical interfaces has previously impeded the growth of smart home market. The Ministry of Trade, Economy, and Industry, together with the JSCA (Japan Smart Community Alliance), designated the ECHONET Consortium's ECHONET Lite protocol as the country's recommended standard for HEMS equipment.

The growth of the smart home market is attributed to factors such as significantly growing IoT market, cost reduction measures enabled by home automation systems, large number of manufacturers expanding their product portfolios, and increasing importance of home monitoring from remote locations. With the increasing demand of smart home devices, security and privacy breach is also increasing. The issues pertaining to privacy and security breach are restraining the growth of the smart home market.

The COVID-19 outbreak has become a global stress test. The home automation market has developed at a rapid rate in recent years, a trend which has been partially accelerated by COVID-19 and the fact that people have been forced to spend more time in their homes due to lockdown measures. The burden of household chores has increased during COVID-19, and smart appliances that help people save time will benefit. Furthermore, accessibility to smart home devices has dramatically increased, due to the ongoing growth in penetration of broadband amongst Japan households, as well as the continued rise in the number of people owning smartphones.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Japan Smart Home Industry.

This report has been analyzed from 10 viewpoints:

Japan Smart Home Market, Volume, Household Penetration & Forecast (2015 - 2027)

Impact of COVID-19 on Japan Smart Home Market

By Application Areas - Japan Smart Home Market Share Analysis (2015 - 2027)

By Product Segment - Japan Smart Home Market Share Analysis (2015 - 2027)

By Application Areas - Japan Smart Home Active Households Share (2015 - 2027)

By Application Areas - Japan Smart Home Market, Number of Active Households & Households Penetration (2015 - 2027)

By Product Segment - Japan Smart Home Market Analysis (2015 - 2027)

Japan National Smart Home Standardization Policy

Japan Smart Home Market - Key Company Profiles

Japan Smart Home Market - Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Impact of COVID-19 on Japan Smart Home Market

3. Japan Smart Home Market Analysis to 2027

3.1 Japan Smart Home Market and Forecast

3.2 Japan Smart Home Number and Forecast

3.3 Japan Smart Home - Household Penetration and Forecast

4. Japan Smart Home Market Share Analysis to 2027

4.1 Japan Smart Home Market Share - By Application Areas

4.2 Japan Smart Home Active Households Share - By Application Areas

4.3 Japan Smart Home Market Share - By Product Type

5. Japan Smart Home Market, Number of Active Households & Households Penetration - By Application Areas

6. Japan Smart Home Market - By Product Type Market Analysis to 2027

8. Japan Smart Home Market - Key Company Profiles

8.1 Panasonic Corporation

8.2 Sony Corporation

8.3 iTSCOM

8.4 Secual Inc

8.5 Connected Design Inc

9. Japan Smart Home Market - Driving Factors

9.1 Policies & Initiatives Driving Smart Homes

9.2 Key Measures Promoting the Spread of Smart Houses

9.3 IoT Drives Smart Home Market

9.4 Cost Savings Due to The Adoption of Energy Conservation Systems

9.5 Urbanization, Increasing Awareness & Concern for Monitoring Elderly People

9.6 Major Players Unite to Develop a Smart-Home Standard

9.7 Development of Connected Innovative Products

10. Japan Smart Home Market - Challenges

10.1 Security and Privacy Breach Concern

10.2 Cyber Security Concerns

