European and North American EV Charging Infrastructure Market 2021: Demand for Public and Destination Charging to Increase Rapidly in Europe

The total installed base of dedicated charging points in Europe is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33 percent from 2.3 million in 2020 to 9.7 million by 2025. In North America, the analyst estimates that the total installed base of dedicated charging points will increase from 0.9 million in 2020 to reach 2.6 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25 percent.

These numbers include both private and public charging points. About 887,000 of these charging points in the two regions were monitored via cellular connections in 2020. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, charge point operators, products and markets.

The number of connected EV charging points in Europe and North America reached an estimated 1.6 million units in 2020. Europe represents the largest share comprising around 1.3 million of these charging points, corresponding to a connectivity penetration rate of 53 percent. In North America, about 0.3 million of the total number of charging points were connected, equivalent to a connectivity penetration rate of 40 percent. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 38 percent, the number of connected charging points in the two regions is expected to reach 7.9 million in 2025.

The connected EV charging station market is served by a variety of players. The type of companies offering back-office software platforms for charging stations includes dedicated charging station management software providers, hardware providers as well as charge point operators (CPOs). The back-office platforms developed in-house by CPOs are in some cases also offered as white-label solutions to other CPOs.

In North America, ChargePoint is a clear leader in terms of connected charging points. Additional companies having a notable number of connected charging stations on their platform in the region include AddEnergie, SemaConnect, EV Connect, Blink Charging, Greenlots (Shell Group) and Tesla. ChargePoint and Enel X further account for the majority of the connected home chargers in the region. Examples of vendors having a significant number of connected charging points in Europe include Etrel (Landis+Gyr), Easee, EVBox (Engie), NewMotion (Shell Group), Last Mile Solutions, Greenflux, Has-to-be, Virta Pod Point and Driivz. The Nordic hardware providers CTEK and Zaptec also have large numbers of connected charging points. Additional notable players in Europe include Vattenfall, Innogy, Allego and Fortum.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on EV charging infrastructure in Europe and North America.

Comprehensive description of the EV charging value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 54 companies offering EV charging hardware and software.

Profiles of 27 charge point operators (CPOs).

Market forecasts lasting until 2025.



Key Topics Covered:

1 EV charging in Europe and North America

1.1 EV charging infrastructure in Europe

1.2 EV charging infrastructure in North America

1.3 The electric vehicle market

1.4 Market players

2 Charging technologies and standards

2.1 Electric vehicle charging

2.2 Connector standards

2.3 Connectivity and management software

2.4 Payment solutions

3 Charge point operators

4 Hardware and software providers

5 Market analysis and trends

5.1 Market analysis

5.1.1 Market forecast

5.1.2 Regional market analysis

5.1.3 Government incentives and investments

5.2 Value chain analysis

5.2.1 EV charging hardware vendors

5.2.2 Software providers and charge point operators

5.2.3 Automotive industry players

5.2.4 Mergers and acquisitions

5.3 Market trends

5.3.1 Electric vehicle market continues to grow in spite of the COVID-19 crisis

5.3.2 The business case for connected charging stations continues to improve

5.3.3 M&As drive consolidation in the EV charging landscape

5.3.4 Going public gives access to growth capital

5.3.5 Demand for public and destination charging to increase rapidly in Europe

5.3.6 Open architectures alter the EV charging value chain

5.3.7 A modular design improves the case for DC charging

5.3.8 Car OEMs offer MSP services to lower barriers to EV adoption

