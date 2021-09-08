The US Beer Market Through 2025: Market Essentials, Trends and Top Companies' Strategies

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beer in the U.S. Through 2025: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive market research report on the largest beverage alcohol segment examines trends and top companies' strategies. It provides up-to-date statistics on leading brands, packaging and channels of distribution. It also offers data on regional markets, demographics, advertising, five-year growth projections and more.



The report presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with a concise executive summary highlighting key developments including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as well as a detailed discussion of the leading beer companies.



The answers you need

Beer in the U.S. through 2025: Market Essentials is the culmination of an extensive body of industry research conducted each year by the publisher. This report provides in-depth market data, shedding light on various aspects of the beer market, enabling users to gain insight into this huge and multi-faceted industry and its challenges. Questions answered in this report include:

What are the growth prospects for regular domestic, light and imported beer in the United States?

How did flavored malt beverages (FMBs), including hard seltzer, perform?

How many gallons of beer did U.S. residents consume in 2020, and how did that differ from previous years? Which U.S. regions were strongest?

Which brands and segments grew in 2020 and which did not?

Which segments of the market will gain share by 2025?

How did developments in the craft beer market compare with those of large, traditional national brands?

Which are the leading distribution points for beer and how have market share figures changed in the past five years? What will the next five years likely bring in terms of distribution?

What are the prospects for a turnaround in beer by 2025?

This report features

The report provides essential information on category volume, retail dollar and wholesale dollar sales, and per capita consumption figures. This research provides an in-depth look at the leading companies and brands in the category. Multiple facets of the beer market, including regional data, volume by package type as well as volume by distribution channel, are covered in this industry report.



Advertising expenditures are broken down by 18 media types and demographic data are included, along with statistics regarding the craft and FMB segments. Backed by the publisher's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, users of this data-driven market research report get a thorough understanding of all aspects of the beer market including:

A look at the all-sales-channel-inclusive historical and current statistics of the beer market.

Data comparing packaged versus draft volume.

Volume, share and growth of the overall beer marketplace as well as its various segments, including domestic light, regular, and super-premium; FMBs, including hard seltzer; craft; malt liquor and more.

Detailed sales statistics for the leading companies and brands. Coverage includes Anheuser-Busch InBev, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Constellation Brands Beer Division, Heineken USA, Boston Beer, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Diageo Beer Company, Sierra Nevada and New Belgium. Data include volume, growth and market share statistics for key companies and brands.

Data by segment.

Beer volume by packaging type and distribution channel.

Advertising expenditures of the leading beer companies and brands and a look at category spending by media type (including Internet and Hispanic-targeted advertising).

An understanding of the share of volume sold through key on-and-off channel outlets.

Demographic profiles comparing consumers of key beer brands.

Five-year projections for the beer market and its segments. Includes compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025 for packaged and draft beer, regional and state volume, distribution channels as well as national brand as well as craft beer volume.

As marketers shift their strategies and innovate to meet challenges brought on by changing consumer trends, beer will continue to be a segment to watch, especially with the surge in FMB volume fueled by hard seltzer brands. This report provides the reliable historical, current and projected data required to take advantage of opportunities for growth for those within, or competing against, beer.



