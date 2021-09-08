Asia K-12 After School Training (AST) Market Report 2021-2027: Focus on China, Singapore, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia K-12 After School Training (AST) Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Grade (1-5, 6- 9, 10-12), Application, Type, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia K-12 AST Market was valued at USD 242.43 Billion in the year 2020.

The propelling factors for the growth of the online platform include the rising burden of test preparation, technological advancements for education industry, rising awareness and initiatives about after school tutoring. After school tutoring industry is differentiated from the private-school sector as its existence depends on the mainstream education system and it does not stand alone as an independent educational activity.

The K-12 AST market is propelling, driven by long-term socioeconomic forces. Tutoring is now widespread in many parts of the world, including the developing countries, while it appears to be highest in East Asian countries. After school tutoring is now an important phenomenon in many countries of different size, level of economic development, political institutions, or geographical locations. In some cases, spending on after school tutoring approaches the level of spending on the formal public system.

To the extent that potential future waves of COVID-19 disrupt school operations and semester schedules in China and in other parts of Asia, all education providers face operational challenges with respect to continuing to offer online courses and effective service to students and tutors. Any reduction in effective income of after school tutoring industry resulting from a worsening economy still under COVID-19's influence may also lessen demand for education services or put price pressure on education services.

The major players are providing affordable, efficient with new technology after school tutoring and academic study material through different platform for many students in rural and urban area. These players have also acquired and collaborated with other players in the region for portfolio expansion and geographic penetration.

Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of Asia K-12 AST Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Asia K-12 AST Market by value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the K-12 AST Market by Grade- 1 to 5, 6 to 9, 10 to 12.

The report analyses the K-12 AST Market by Application- Subject Specific, English.

The report analyses the K-12 AST Market by Type- Online, Offline.

The Asia K-12 AST Market has been analysed By Country (China, Singapore, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by grade, by application, by type, by country.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope & Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. K-12 AST market: An Introduction



4. Asia K-12 AST Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on K-12 AST market

4.3 Asia K-12 AST market: Growth & Forecast

4.4 Asia K-12 AST Market: Prominent Companies



5. Asia K-12 AST market Segmentation Analysis

5.1 Asia K-12 AST market segmentation, by Grade (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of k-12 AST market: By Grade (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By 1 to 5- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By 6 to 9- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By 10 to 12- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Competitive Scenario of Asia K-12 AST market: By Application (2020 & 2026)

6.2 By Subject Specific- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.3 By English- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Asia K-12 AST market Segmentation, By Type (Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Asia k-12 AST market: By Type (2020 & 2026)

7.2 By Online- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3 By Offline- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Asia K-12 AST market: Country Analysis

8.1 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia K-12 AST Market- By Country, By Value

8.2 Competitive Scenario of Asia k-12 AST market: By Country (2020 & 2026)



9. Asia K-12 AST market Dynamics

9.1 Asia K-12 AST market Drivers

9.2 Asia K-12 AST market Restraints

9.3 Asia K-12 AST market Trends



10. Market Attractiveness

10.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Asia K-12 AST market - By Grade (Year 2026)

10.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Asia K-12 AST market - By Application (Year 2026)

10.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Asia K-12 AST market - By Type (Year 2026)

10.4 Market Share of Leading Global Companies

10.5 SWOT Analysis- Asia K-12 AST market

10.6 Porter Five Force Analysis- Asia K-12 AST market



11. Asia K-12 AST market: Merger & Acquisitions



12. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



13. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

13.1 New Oriental Education and Technology Group

13.2 TAL Education Group

13.3 Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd.

13.4 China Online Education Group

13.5 GSX Techedu Inc.

13.6 OneSmart International Education Group Limited

13.7 China Distance Education Holdings Limited

13.8 China Beststudy Education Group

13.9 RISE Education Cayman Ltd

13.10 Puxin Limited

13.11 Byju's

13.12 Vedantu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3drfxt