Free Marijuana Expungement and Social Equity License Virtual Clinics

PHOENIX, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CannaBudzz, PC is pleased to announce marijuana offense expungement virtual clinics.

According to this Sept. 4, 2021, Arizona Republic Article, "there are 250,000 to 500,000 cases that may be eligible for expungement, and over two-thirds of those are for marijuana possession alone." Many have taken advantage of expungement of their low-level marijuana offenses as allowed by Proposition 207. "Yet, hundreds of thousands of those eligible to remove marijuana-related infractions still have not filed a petition for expungement," according to the article.

CannaBudzz plans to change that by holding the first-ever free virtual and telephone expungement and social equity licensing clinics.

"Drop-ins" are welcome. No reservations are required. Consultations usually take no more than 15 minutes.

"Especially with the pandemic not being over, it dawned on me that I have not seen anyone advertise a remote virtual or telephone call expungement clinic, so I did a search to see if there were any," says Kent Berk, founder of CannaBudzz. Unbelievably, Kent could find no reference to any virtual or remote expungement clinics in Arizona. "With today's technology, those with questions or who need help filing for expungement should not be prevented from doing so because they cannot attend an in-person event. So, we decide to schedule two virtual clinics to start." As a virtual clinic, this will save participants substantial time driving to and waiting for an appointment, as well as allow people to social distance.

Individuals with questions about expungement or the social equity marijuana licensing program should attend.

Those who are unable to attend these scheduled clinics should watch for future clinics or they may contact CannaBudzz directly via email or phone with any questions.

More information and details at www.CannaBudzz.com.

When:

Where: Virtual or telephone call

How to Attend: Go to www.CannaBudzz.com prior to the event for a link, call-in and other information.

What: Free virtual expungement and marijuana social equity license clinics

Who Should Attend: Anyone with questions about eligibility or filing for expungement or applying for social equity marijuana establishment licenses.

Who Should Attend Clinics?

Those with questions about:

Finding records.

Determining eligibility for expungement.

Filling out the expungement petition.

Locating the correct court to file.

The social equity license criteria

Social equity license application pooling

Contact

Kent Berk

Kent@CannaBudzz.com

480.603.0071

