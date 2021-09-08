Global Location Intelligence Market Growth Report 2021: Competitive Forces and Mega Trends that Shapes the Market

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Location Intelligence Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the competitive forces and Mega Trends that shape the location intelligence market today. These developments create new partnership ecosystems set to define how location intelligence is consumed in the future.

The research also helps end users understand evolving location intelligence trends as they consider investing in such capabilities. Additionally, this report guides market participants in outlining their strategic priorities, such as partnerships, acquisitions, target verticals, and new services offerings, in response to shifts in consumer needs.

The geographic perspective informs managerial decisions, improves efficiency, enhances customer experience, and empowers new services offerings.

While the location intelligence market emerged from the convergence of three distinct technology domains, mapping, positioning, and analytics, in the 1990s, it was only after the smartphone revolution of the late 2000s that the market witnessed the mainstream adoption of location intelligence applications.

The computing paradigm shift, driven by cloud services' growing popularity and forthcoming 5G services, is poised to steer the location intelligence market into a new growth phase.

This study defines location intelligence (also known as location-based services [LBS]) as a suite of hardware, software, and services that help organizations unearth geographic context from enterprise data by:

Acquiring and managing location data associated with assets, users, and customers,

Combining this data with those from other sources (internal and external) to enhance it, and

Performing spatial analysis on this data to yield contextual insights

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Location Intelligence Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Location Intelligence Sits at the Confluence of Three Technology Domains

Location Intelligence-Key Market Participants

Generalized Location Intelligence Value Chain

Competitive Insights-Key Participants

Location Intelligence Market Ecosystem

Location Intelligence-Key Application Areas

Location Intelligence-Application Areas and Subsegments

Location Intelligence-Enterprise Adoption Levels

Growth Drivers in the Location Intelligence Market

Growth Restraints in the Location Intelligence Market

Trend 1-Location Intelligence Business Models Pivoting from Standalone Products and Applications to Integrated Services Offerings

Trend 2-Major Cloud Services Providers Enhancing Core Offerings with Location Intelligence

Trend 3-High-Precision Positioning Becoming Essential and Accessible for Emerging Location Intelligence Use Cases

Trend 4-Increasingly AI-driven Mapping Services Shifting Competitive Dynamics of Mapping

Trend 5-Nascent Adoption Despite Vendors Positioning Location Intelligence Platforms as a Key Value-Add to Location Intelligence Solutions

The Way Forward-Enterprise Location Intelligence Strategy

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Verticalized Solutions for Core Segments

Growth Opportunity 2: Solutions for Managing COVID-19 Pandemic Challenges

Growth Opportunity 3: Leverage Location Data Marketplaces to Acquire and/or Monetize Location Data and Assets

Growth Opportunity 4: Expand Positioning Services Portfolios for Higher Accuracy and Coverage

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrnmig