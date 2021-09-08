DNO02 - Key Information Relating to Redemption of Bond Loan

Issuer: DNO ASA



ISIN of bond loan: NO0010823347

Date of redemption: 22 September 2021

Redemption amount: USD 145,400,000

Outstanding loan amount after redemption: 0

Redemption price: 103.50% plus accrued, and unpaid interest

Other information: As announced on 1 September 2021, the Issuer will buy back bonds in the aggregated nominal amount of USD 154,600,000 to be cancelled and discharged (buy-back of bonds at same pricing as for the call).





This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.