Global $2.4 Bn Minoxidil Markets, 2018-2020 & 2021-2025

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 -- The "Global Minoxidil Market 2020-2025" report

The global market for minoxidil should grow from $1.9 billion in 2020 to $2.4 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% for the period of 2020-2025

The report analyzes the market trends of Minoxidil with data from 2019, estimates from 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through the forecast period of 2020 through 2025). The report will highlight the current and future market potential of Minoxidil along with an analysis of the competitive landscape. Regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

are covered.

The growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of cases of alopecia, the rising geriatric population and rising cases of chronic diseases.

The increased prevalence of alopecia, especially androgenetic alopecia (AGA), will boost the Minoxidil market in the forecast period.

Hair loss resulting from chronic diseases is another propelling factor to the Minoxidil market.

Other key factors augmenting demand for Minoxidil are the rising geriatric population, the increasing number of cases of alopecia areata, ongoing R&D and the launch of novel products. One impediment to market growth during the forecast period, however, could be the side effects of Minoxidil.

For this report, the market is segmented based on type, form, application and geography or region. Based on type, the market in this report is segmented into 5%, 2% and 10% Minoxidil. The forms of Minoxidil are topical and oral. In terms of applications, the report covers alopecia and chronic diseases.

In terms of regional analysis, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW, with detailed analysis of the market in major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, and India. For market estimates, data are provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast values for 2025.

The Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, 2020, and projection of CAGR through 2025

Market share analysis of minoxidil by type, form, application, and region, and evaluation of market size and forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth

Coverage of ongoing scientific discoveries and technological advances and insights into marketed and pipeline (R&D) products, product recalls, and reimbursement policies

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of major players, including Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Global Market Size

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Regulatory and Patent Landscape

Regulatory Landscape

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Patent Reviews

Chapter 5 Market Trends

Product Pipeline

Future Potential Treatments

Strategies and Developments

Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 on Market

Overview

COVID-19 Crisis

Short-Term Impact on Pharmaceutical Industry

Long-Term Impact

Impact on Supply Chain

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Minoxidil

Current Outlook

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type

2% Minoxidil

5% Minoxidil

10% Minoxidil

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Form

Topical

Oral Minoxidil

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application

Alopecia

Other Chronic Diseases

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

India

China

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Apotex Inc.

Cipla

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Mylan (Viatris)

Novartis Ag

Perrigo Company Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

