Worldwide Baby Monitors Industry to 2026 - Technology Advancements in Baby Monitor Products Presents Opportunities

The Global Baby Monitors Market size was estimated at USD 1,528.96 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,603.78 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.23% to reach USD 2,076.22 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Baby Monitors to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product Type, the Baby Monitors Market was examined across Audio Baby Monitor, Fixed Video Monitor, and Pan and Tilt Monitor.

Based on Distribution Channel, the Baby Monitors Market was examined across Offline Retail Channels and Online Retail Channels.

Based on Connectivity Type, the Baby Monitors Market was examined across Wired Monitors and Wireless Monitors.

Based on Geography, the Baby Monitors Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Baby Monitors Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Baby Monitors Market, including Angelcare Monitors Inc., Anker Technology (UK) Limited, Arlo, Babysense, Dorel Industries Inc., FLIR Systems Inc, Hanwha Group, Hisense Ltd., iBaby Labs, Inc., Infant Optics, Koninklijke Philips N.V, LB Technology Co.,Ltd, Lenovo Group Limited, Lorex Technology Inc., Miku Inc., Motorola, Inc., Nanit, Nest Labs, Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Safety 1st, Samsung Corporation, ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., Snuza, Sony Corporation, Summer Infant Inc, VICTURE, VTech Communications, Inc., Windeln.De AG, and Withings Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Baby Monitors Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Baby Monitors Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Baby Monitors Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Baby Monitors Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Baby Monitors Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Baby Monitors Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Baby Monitors Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing number of working parents and nuclear family likely to increase the number of daycare organization and professional caretaker

5.1.1.2. Increasing expenditure on baby products

5.1.1.3. Growing trend for online shopping

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Health safety concerns associated with the products

5.1.2.2. Expensive product price

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing awareness about baby monitoring products and rising baby concern

5.1.3.2. Technology advancements in baby monitor products

5.1.3.3. Adoption of the baby monitors system in developing and emerging countries

5.1.3.4. Alexa and Google Assistant voice support

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Technical failure

5.1.4.2. Threat of hacking and privacy risks

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Baby Monitors Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Audio Baby Monitor

6.3. Fixed Video Monitor

6.4. Pan and Tilt Monitor



7. Baby Monitors Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Offline Retail Channels

7.3. Online Retail Channels



8. Baby Monitors Market, by Connectivity Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Wired Monitors

8.3. Wireless Monitors



9. Americas Baby Monitors Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Baby Monitors Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Baby Monitors Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Angelcare Monitors Inc.

13.2. Anker Technology (UK) Limited

13.3. Arlo

13.4. Babysense

13.5. Dorel Industries Inc.

13.6. FLIR Systems Inc

13.7. Hanwha Group

13.8. Hisense Ltd.

13.9. iBaby Labs, Inc.

13.10. Infant Optics

13.11. Koninklijke Philips N.V

13.12. LB Technology Co.,Ltd

13.13. Lenovo Group Limited

13.14. Lorex Technology Inc.

13.15. Miku Inc.

13.16. Motorola, Inc.

13.17. Nanit

13.18. Nest Labs, Inc.

13.19. NETGEAR Inc.

13.20. Panasonic Corporation

13.21. Safety 1st

13.22. Samsung Corporation

13.23. ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

13.24. Snuza

13.25. Sony Corporation

13.26. Summer Infant Inc

13.27. VICTURE

13.28. VTech Communications, Inc.

13.29. Windeln.De AG

13.30. Withings Inc.



14. Appendix



