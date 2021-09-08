Global air purifier market size to grow substantially through 2026

Pune, India, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esteemed researchers cite that global air purifier market was assessed at USD 9850.45 million in 2020 and is projected to expand considerably between 2021-2026. Poor air quality due to pollution in major cities leading to health issues such as asthma and COPD, rising disposable incomes, and spread of air borne diseases like COVID-19 are key factors credited for this expansion.

The document elucidates key growth stimulants and opportunities aiding revenue inflow between 2021 and 2026. It also includes detailed information regarding challenges and restraining factors affecting the profitability graph of the business sphere, while offering recommendations for overcoming these hindrances.

Additionally, a deep-dive examination of the impact of COVID-19 is encompassed as well. It entails Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis tools to determine competitive scenario and investment feasibility of a new project.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4121733/

Furthermore, technological developments in electronics sector, and increasing penetration of electronic components in automotive vertical will aid revenue inflow in the business sphere.

Growing application of air purifiers in automobiles, and high concentration of OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and ODMs (original design manufacturers) across verticals such as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and others will drive industry growth as well.

Segmentation overview:

The research report studies the market at both micro and macro levels by dividing it into segments based on filter technology, and end user spectrum.

Speaking of filter technology, worldwide air purifier market is split into HEPA, ion & ozone, activated carbon, electronic precipitator, and others. Among these, the High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) segment is speculated to grow considerably between 2021-2026, on account of its role in decreasing household air pollution. Meanwhile, the industry is split into industrial, commercial, and residential as per end use scope.

Regional analysis:

Europe, Americas, and Asia Pacific are the key regional contributors to the overall industry valuation. According to expert verbatim, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness significant expansion between 2021-2026, owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness regarding respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, and soaring carbon dioxide emissions.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-air-purifier-market-2021-edition-analysis-by-filter-technology-hepa-ion-ozone-activated-carbon-electronic-precipitator-others-end-user-by-region-by-country-market-insights-and-forecast-with-impact-of-covid-19-2021-2026

Competitive review:

Leading companies framing the competitive landscape of global air purifiers market are Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Unilever plc, Sharp Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blue Star Limited, Daikin Industries Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, IQAir North America Inc., and LG Electronics Inc. The industry colossuses are undertaking strategies such as mergers, collaboration, and acquisitions in order to expand their customer base, while constantly investing in R&D for new launches and diversifying their product portfolio.

Global Air Purifier Market, by Filter Technology (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

HEPA

Activated Carbon

Ion & Ozone

Electronic Precipitator

Others





Global Air Purifier Market, by End User (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial





Global Air Purifier Market, by Region (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Americas

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan





Global Air Purifier Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Honeywell International Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Unilever plc

Sharp Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Blue Star Limited

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Whirlpool Corporation

IQAir North America Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Air Purifier Market: Product Overview

4. Global Air Purifier Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Air Purifier Market

4.3 Global Air Purifier Market: Growth & Forecast

5. Global Air Purifier Market: Analysis By Filter Technology

5.1 Global Air Purifier Market Segmentation, By Filter Technology (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Air Purifier Market: By Filter Technology (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By HEPA- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By ION & Ozone- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Activated Carbon- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Air Purifier Market: Segment Analysis: Analysis By End User

6.1 Global Air Purifier Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Air Purifier Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Residential- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Commercial- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Industrial- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Global Air Purifier Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Air Purifier Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)

8. Americas Air Purifier Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 Americas Air Purifier Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.2 Americas Air Purifier Market: Growth & Forecast

8.3 America Air Purifier Market: Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation By Filter Technology (HEPA, ION & Ozone, Activated Carbon, Electronic Precipitator, Others)

8.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

9. Europe Air Purifier Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 Europe Air Purifier Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.2 Europe Air Purifier Market: Growth & Forecast

9.3 Europe Air Purifier Market: Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Filter Technology (HEPA, ION & Ozone, Activated Carbon, Electronic Precipitator, Others)

9.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

10. Asia Pacific Air Purifier Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10.1 Asia Pacific Air Purifier Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.2 Asia Pacific Air Purifier Market: Growth & Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific Air Purifier Market: Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Filter Technology (HEPA, ION & Ozone, Activated Carbon, Electronic Precipitator, Others)

10.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

11. Global Air Purifier Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Air Purifier Market Drivers

11.2 Global Air Purifier Market Restraints

11.3 Global Air Purifier Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Air Purifier Market - By Filter Technology (Year 2026)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Air Purifier Market - By End User (Year 2026)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Air Purifier Market - By Region (Year 2026)

13. Competitive Landscape





Related Report:

Air Purifier Market Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021- 2027



The air purifier market is expected to witness notable growth by 2027 owing to surging product demand in leading regions across the globe. Moreover, rising consumer focus on improving indoor air quality is likely to further support market growth through the forecast timeline. After the COVID-19 outbreak, air purifiers gained unprecedented prominence as leading health agencies affirmed that they could help reduce airborne contaminants, including viruses, in homes or confined spaces. Driven by stringent lockdown restrictions that forced people to stay indoors for an extended period, product uptake has increased immensely in both hospital and residential settings, thereby propelling industry expansion. The air purifier market has been bifurcated on the basis of product, application, sales channel, and region. Based on product, the market has been divided into mechanical air filters, sorbent air cleaner, electronic air filter, air cleaner using photocatalytic oxidation, packaged air cleaners, air cleaner using germicidal energy (UV-C), and ozone generating air cleaning device.

Global Water Purifier Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)

The Global Water Purifier Market was valued at USD 27.1 billion in the year 2020. The water purifier markets of the US, European countries, Korea and Japan are saturated with high penetration rates. However, low penetration in countries like China and India presents high growth opportunities and tremendous growth potential. The global water purifier market is still very new and hence companies are positioning themselves in the global market. The demand for good quality Water Purifiers with improved impurity removing properties and technology continues to drive the need for innovation on the part of the purifier manufacturers. During 2021-2026, Water Purifiers Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate with intensifying government regulations in various parts of the world.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.