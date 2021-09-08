Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antifog Coatings Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will cover the antifog coatings markets. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided. This report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global antifog coating market for 2021-2026.
The goal of this study was to analyze the antifog coatings market and assess global growth potential through 2026, including current and future commercial potential for each key market segment. This study mainly focuses on applications of antifog coatings. It highlights major future market segments for the growth of the global market.
In order to calculate the market size, the revenue generated through sales of antifog coating products for end-use industries is considered. The report also presents the competitive landscape and a subsequent detailed profile of the key players operating in the market.
Furthermore, the study also discusses the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. It also examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.
The Report Includes:
- A brief overview and up-to-date analysis of the global antifog coating market and applications thereof
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, restraints and other forces affecting the progress of the global antifog coating market
- Estimation of the current market size and revenue forecasts for sales of antifog coating products, and corresponding market share analysis by application and geography
- Highlights of industry concepts, product overview and market outlook of antifog coatings; along with the growing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various stakeholders of this market
- Discussion of key market developments in antifog coating market and strategies of major market players
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview
- Study and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technical Overview
- Industry Concepts
- What Causes Fogging
- Product Overview
- Antifog Technology's Origins, History and Advancements
- What is an Antifog Solution?
- Antifog Systems May Fail for a Variety of Reasons
- Market Outlook
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
Chapter 4 Market Overview by Application and Region
- Antifog Coatings Market by Application
- Helmet Visors and Face Shields
- Flat Polycarbonate Sheets
- Commercial Freezer Windows
- Automobile Antifog LED Headlights
- Other Applications
- Antifog Coatings Market by Region
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
- Key Market Players
- 3M
- Ampacet Corp.
- Croda International Plc
- Emery Oleochemicals Group
- FSI Coating Technologies
- Grafe Advanced Polymers Gmbh
- Hydromer
- NEI Corp.
- Optical Coating Technologies
- Peerless Plastics And Coatings
- Sabo S.P.A.
- Schulman Inc.
- Tokai Optecs
- Tosaf Compounds Ltd.
- Uvex Group
- Weetect
Chapter 6 Appendix: List of Abbreviations
