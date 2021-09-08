Insights on the Soil Fertility Testing Global Market to 2028 - by Test Type, Method and Geography

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soil Fertility Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Test Type (Physical, Chemical, and Biological) and Method (Onsite and Offsite/Laboratory)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The soil fertility testing market was valued at US$ 4,355.51 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5,891.06 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028. Soil fertility testing is used to simulate the roots' ability of assimilating minerals.

Soil fertility testing helps determine the growth potential of soil, indicating inadequacies of nutrients, potential toxicity caused by excessive fertility, and inhibitions due to non-essential trace minerals. Soil fertility testing has become widely accepted in the agriculture sector in the last few years for achieving higher field yields and revenues. Further, increasing population in the world, the rising availability of arable land, and the presence of a large number of soil fertility testing service providers are boosting the demand for soil fertility testing products and services.

Based on test type, the soil fertility testing market is segmented into physical, chemical, and biological. The chemical segment held the largest share in the market in 2020. Chemical soil tests have emerged as a monitoring tool for avoiding excessive nutrient input to the farm system. These tests help determine the concentration of essential plant nutrients such as phosphorus, nitrogen, potassium, available lime, organic matter, sulfur, and trace elements as well as other physical properties such as capacity, permeability, density, and pH. Further, the soil chemical testing assists in the optimization of crop production, protection of the environment from contamination caused by runoff and leaching of excess fertilizers, diagnosis of plant culture problems, and enhancement of nutritional balance of the growing media.

The soil fertility testing market is segmented into five main regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest market share. The market growth in the region is attributed to the existence of stringent food safety, environmental, and agricultural regulations as well as enforcement of laws pertaining to the nutritional content, chemicals, and labeling. In addition, the better availability of arable land and presence of a large number of soil fertility testing service providers is also boosting the market growth in the region. In January 2021, Agrocares and Blue Fifty Scanner, its local partner as well as a representative of SoilCares in Poland, introduced their scanner packages to the Polish market. The scanner in combination with smartphone apps allow the users to test pH and soil texture, and send practical lime recommendations in 10 minutes. It will also be able to measure N, P, and K as well as provide fertilizer recommendations.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Soil Fertility Testing Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupting the soil fertility testing market due to the slowdown of agricultural activities, instabilities in supply chains, limitations on trade movements, and decrease in the availability of workforce, among others. The outbreak has distorted operational efficiencies and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for soil fertility testing is expected to rise globally in the coming months. Furthermore, the demand for healthy food crops, fruits, and vegetables as well as the need for nutrientorich and immunity-boosting food products have risen due to an increase in number of COVID-19 cases, which would support the soil fertility testing market growth. Further, amid the pandemic, agrarian nations such as India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, where agriculture accounts for 12-16% of GDP, have been hit the worst. Despite relief plans and packages announced by governments for small farmers, the agriculture sector performance has been declining. The supply of agricultural produce from California, which supplies nearly one-third of the US's fruits and vegetables, was restricted with the surge in infection in 2020, which hampered the growth of the soil fertility testing market in the country.

