Q3 2021-2025 COVID-19 Economic Impact and Forecasts for Gross Domestic Product, Tourism/travel, and Medical Markets

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19: Economic Impact and Market Forecasts for Gross Domestic Product, Tourism/travel, and Medical by Country using 3 scenarios - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report uses an econometric model to forecast the effect that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the economies of different countries in the world over the next 5 years. It also forecasts the effect on Tourism and affected Medical Markets during this timeframe.
The modelling is based on 3 scenarios of infection prevalence forecast separately for each major country in the world using economic forecasting combined with the World Health Organization Global Health Security Index System and country specific factor.
This in-depth report puts you in control of the numbers you need to prepare. Some countries and some industries will be more affected than others, while some may not be affected at all. This research makes you an expert in your organization. Get the research team working for you by ordering this comprehensive report.
Recent Developments:
- Generex Signs Contract to Develop a COVID-19 Vaccine
- Applied DNA, Takis Biotech Partner To Design COVID-19 Vaccines
- Codagenix Developing a Coronavirus Vaccine
- Breakthrough From MIGAL Research Institute in Development of COVID-19 Vaccine
- Novavax Advances Development of Novel COVID-19 Vaccine
- COVID-19 Causes Air Travel to Fall for first time in 11 Years
- Steep Drop In Chinese Air Travel Demand
- New Tech Could Make Coronavirus Vaccine in Record Time
- Vaxart Announces Initiation of Coronavirus Vaccine Program
- Coronavirus Detection Test Development by Co-Diagnostics
- GeoVax, BravoVax to develop vaccine for coronavirus
- Diagnosing coronavirus in the lab
- Veredus Lab develops test for coronavirus detection
- U.S. Pork Producers fear Pandemic
- First New HIV Strain in19 Years Identified
- Flu-Like Epidemic Could Kill 80 Mn Globally
- Nipah Virus a Global Threat
- New DRC Ebola cases confirmed as FDA OKs rapid test
- Ontera Awarded Contract for Zika Genotyping Test
- Two NewMembers Join Global Diagnostics Network
- BARDA Funding Health Security Solutions
Report Features:
- The report features a Situation Analysis which summarizes this serious situation and suggests what is likely to happen. This is intended for CEOs and Strategic Planners.
- The report has a Guide for Executives which is intended for operational executives like General Managers, Vice Presidents, and Directors. It has guidelines for policy etc.
- The report has a Guide for Investment Managers and Management Consultants which looks at the picture from a finance viewpoint suggesting how industries and stocks might be affected.
Key Topics Covered:
i. COVID-19. Strategic Situation Analysis
ii. COVID-19. Guidance for Executives
iii. COVID-19. Guidance for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What are Pandemics?
1.2 The Role of Zoonosis
1.3 Market Definition
2. The Pandemic Overview
2.1 What is the Virus?
2.2 The Coronavirus
2.3 Pandemic Diagnostics
2.4 Therapeutics
3. COVID-19 Scenarios
3.1 Scenarios Overview
3.2 Scenario 1. Limited Spread & Early Vaccine
3.3 Scenario 2. Contained Spread & Midterm Vaccine
3.4 Scenario 3. Uncontained Spread & Late Vaccine
4. Recent Developments
4.1 Recent Developments- Importance and How to Use This Section
4.1.1 Importance of These Developments
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
5. Profiles of Key Players
5.1 Key Players-Therapeutics
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc
- Codagenix
- GeoVax Labs, Inc
- Takis Biotech
- Evvivax
- Zydus Cadila
- MIGAL Galilee Research Institute
- Generex Biotechnology Corporation
- Moderna Therapeutics
- Novavax
- Bravovax
- Ascletis Pharma
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Altimmune
- Greffex Inc
- CanSino Biologics, Inc
- ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS
- Clover Biopharmaceuticals
- Vaxil Bio Ltd
- iBio Pharma Inc
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals
- Curevac
- ImmunoPrecise
- X4 Pharmaceuticals
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Innovation Pharmaceuticals
- CytoDyn
- BIOXYTRAN
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
- Vir Biotechnology
- NanoViricides
- TAKISAWA Technology Co., Ltd
- Westway Health
- NabrivaTherapeutics
- NemesisBioscience
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Lumavita
- Priaxon
- Union Therapeutics
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Demuris
- Prommune
- Vaxart
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- SelectXPharmaceuticals, Inc
- TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd
- Abbvie
- KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
- Forge Therapeutics
- Alopexx Vaccine LLC
- Integrated Biotherapeutics
- Hennepin Life Sciences
- Contrafect Corporation
- Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd
- AiCuris
- Redx Pharma Plc/ Redx Anti Infectives Ltd
- Centauri Therapeutics Ltd
- Combioxin SA
- Mutabilis SAS
- Vaxdyn
- Vibiosphen
- Bioaster
- Vivexia
- KBP Biosciences
- Merck
- Symphogen
- Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
- Pfizer
- Allergan
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Novartis
- Gilead Sciences
- AstraZeneca
- Sanofi
- Shionogi Inc
- Cipla
- DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals
- Wockhardt Ltd
- VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals
5.2 Key Players-Diagnostics
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Ador Diagnostics
- Akkoni Biosystems
- Alveo Technologies
- Applied BioCode
- Aus Diagnostics
- BD Diagnostics
- Biocartis
- BioFire Diagnostics
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
- Cepheid
- Co-Diagnostics
- Cue Health
- Curetis
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Diascopic
- Diasorin
- Expedeon
- Fusion Genomics
- GenePOC Diagnostics
- GenMark Dx
- Hologic
- Immunexpress
- Inflammatix
- Invetech
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Karius
- Lexigene
- Luminex
- Mbio Diagnostics
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech
- Mobidiag
- Nanomix
- Oxford Nanopore
- Panagene
- Primerdesign
- Prominex
- Qiagen (Statdx)
- Quantumdx
- Quidel
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Saw Diagnostics
- Seegene
- Sensovation
- Siemens Healthineers (Fast Track Diagnostics)
- SkylineDx
- Sona Nanotech
- T2 Biosystems
- Thermo Fisher
- Veradus Labs
- Veramarx
6. COVID-19 Economic Impact on Gross Domestic Product
6.1 Economic Impact Overview by Country
6.2 Tourism Global Market by Segment-Overview
6.3 Medical Global Market by Segment and Scenario-Overview
7. Tourism Global Markets-By Segment and Scenario
7.1 Hotels
7.2 Ground
7.3 Air Travel
7.4 Cruise Market
8. Medical Global Markets-By Segment and Scenario
8.1 Therapeutic
8.2 Diagnostics
8.3 PPE
