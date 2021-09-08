English Finnish

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 8 September 2021 at 1:30 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Janbu Holthe)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2017:1.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Janbu Holthe, Ingrid

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20210908065847_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 366 Unit price: 43.9576 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 366 Volume weighted average price: 43.9576 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 367 Unit price: 43.8882 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 367 Volume weighted average price: 43.8882 EUR

____________________________________________

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 733 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030