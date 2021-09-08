SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 8 September 2021 at 1:30 pm
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Thorsrud)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2017:1.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Thorsrud, Morten
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20210908070219_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-09-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,072 Unit price: 43.9576 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,072 Volume weighted average price: 43.9576 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-09-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,074 Unit price: 43.8882 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,074 Volume weighted average price: 43.8882 EUR
____________________________________________
In total, all acquisitions reported above are 2,146 shares.
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
