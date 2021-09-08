TopBuild to Acquire Distribution International In All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.0 Billion

Provides significant entry into ~$5 billion mechanical insulation market



Expands footprint and increases penetration within key markets, including recurring MRO business

Adds industry leading fabrication capabilities

Strategically positions TopBuild as the leading supplier of energy saving insulation products in three critical and growing end-markets

Enhances robust M&A pipeline with new roll-up opportunities in fragmented industrial and commercial end-markets

Expected to be accretive to GAAP EPS in the first full year after close

Anticipate $35M to $40M of run-rate cost synergies



DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has entered into an agreement to acquire Distribution International (“DI”) from global private equity firm Advent International in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.0 billion. TopBuild expects to finance the acquisition using a combination of debt financing and cash on hand and to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer of TopBuild, stated, “The acquisition of Distribution International is highly strategic for TopBuild. It aligns with our strategy of seeking well managed companies with experienced, talented teams with expertise in our core business of insulation and adjacent products. DI provides us with a direct entry and immediate leadership position in the $5 billion mechanical insulation market which is a highly attractive and complementary new growth platform for TopBuild. In addition, DI’s Maintenance, Repair and Operations (“MRO”) business provides a strong recurring revenue stream, and its fabrication capabilities offer additional value-add services for customers. From a talent perspective, Steve Margolius and the DI leadership team have a rich blend of industry experience and large-scale specialty distribution expertise, and we are excited they will be joining the TopBuild team.

“Following the closing of this transaction, TopBuild will be the leader of energy saving insulation solutions in all three major end-markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. Increasingly stricter energy codes, and the desire for energy efficient solutions and reductions in carbon footprint are driving demand, and we expect they will continue to be important growth drivers for our Company.”

Founded in 1986, DI is the leading specialty distributor of mechanical insulation solutions for the industrial and commercial end-markets. DI has grown significantly through both market share gains and acquisitions, having completed 11 transactions over the past six years. DI has 84 branches across the United States and 17 branches in Canada.

For the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2021, DI generated pro-forma revenue of approximately $747 million, approximately half of which was tied to its MRO business and the other half related to new construction activity.

TopBuild expects to achieve run rate synergies between $35 million and $40 million over the 24 months following the close of this transaction. This acquisition will position TopBuild as the largest player in the $5 billion market for technical insulation solutions.

“Our robust M&A pipeline will be further enhanced within the sizable and highly fragmented industrial and commercial markets,” Buck noted. “It also cements our position as the leading specialty distributor of all types of insulation and further strengthens our relationships with the major insulation manufacturers.”

Steve Margolius, President and Chief Executive Officer of DI added, “We are very pleased to announce this transaction and look forward to joining the TopBuild team. This will be a tremendous outcome for our customers and associates as the combined organization will now have exposure to all end-market insulation segments. Both companies have similar corporate cultures and shared values and are guided by a commitment to people, safety, integrity, and operational excellence.”

On a June 30, 2021 pro forma basis, the combined company had trailing twelve-month revenue of $3.93 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $647 million, inclusive of expected run rate synergies of $35 million to $40 million.

TopBuild plans to fund this transaction using cash on hand and long-term debt. At the close of the transaction, the Company’s net debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA, is expected to be approximately 2.5 times pre-synergies.

In conclusion Buck added, “The identification and integration of acquisitions is a TopBuild core competency as evidenced by our successful M&A track record over the past six years. During this period, we have acquired 26 companies that are contributing over $820 million of annual revenue and creating tremendous value for our stakeholders. We are confident DI will be another outstanding addition to our Company and we welcome Steve and the DI team to TopBuild.”

The transaction, which has been approved by TopBuild’s Board of Directors, is subject to customary closing conditions, including expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. The Company expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Supplemental information on TopBuild’s binding agreement to acquire DI will be available online at www.topbuild.com.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as financial advisor to TopBuild and Jones Day is acting as legal counsel. RBC Capital Markets, LLC is serving as financial advisor, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is acting as legal counsel to Advent and DI.

A conference call to discuss the DI transaction is scheduled for today, September 8, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company's website at www.topbuild.com and an investor presentation will be available on the Company's website when the call commences.

