Global $3.4 Bn COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Markets to 2023

The global COVID-19 saliva screening test potential market size is expected to reach USD 3,406.2 billion by 2023.

The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2023. The rise in demand for rapid, efficient, saliva-based screening tests has positively impacted market growth.



This is primarily due to the various advantages offered by saliva-based tests, increasing product approvals by regulatory bodies, and a paradigm shift toward point-of-care testing. The fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies test is one of the recent saliva-based COVID-19 screening tests in the market which is based on the principles of fluorescence detection, biochemistry, robotics automation, and cloud computing.



As the number of people visiting public places is increasing and reaching pre-pandemic statistics in a few countries, there is a growing demand for rapid, point-of-care COVID-19 tests to mitigate viral transmission from asymptomatic people. This has enhanced the R&D for the development of simple yet effective saliva-based tests and is expected to create lucrative opportunities for several developers.



COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market Report Highlights

The market estimates represent a potential market size for the COVID-19 saliva screening test based on the assumptions that the end-use locations have a 60% population attendance or capacity (60% of pre-COVID attendance) and the testing rate using test device is 100%

Saliva-based tests play a vital role in screening asymptomatic individuals thereby aiding in market revenue generation in the near future

The fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies test is designed to accelerate rapid point-of-access testing of individuals

Owing to the pandemic, the economy across the various sectors is severely impacted.

However, with the reopening of various sectors and locations such as shopping malls and amusement parks, there is a growing need for screening individuals to curb viral transmission

In the U.S., more than 40 amusement parks have prepared to reopen by the spring of 2021, thus increasing the demand for rapid tests

Thus, there is a high growth potential for the market with the increase in usage of the medical test at various locations to screen individuals

Regulatory bodies such as the U.S. FDA and European Medicine Agency (EMA) have supported these products by providing EUA and product approvals

In April 2021, Vatic Health received the CE mark for its on-the-spot' saliva antigen test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The test has also completed the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) registration in the U.K.

North America dominated the market owing to the high penetration and adoption of saliva-based screening tests in the region

The U.S. is the major contributor to revenue generation due to the emergence of new small and mid-sized companies engaged in the development of such tests

