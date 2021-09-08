Insights on the Household Vacuum Cleaners Global Market to 2028 - by Product, Type, Distribution Channel and Geography

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Upright, Stick, Canister, Robotic, Handheld, and Others), Type (Corded and Cordless), and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes the factors fueling the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis, along with the identification of significant market players and their key developments.



The global household vacuum cleaners market was valued at US$ 43,104.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 58,439.6 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028. Household vacuum cleaner is an electrical household appliance which is used to clean and remove debris from floors, upholstery, draperies, and other surfaces with the use of suction. The household vacuum cleaners are available in various sizes and shapes as well as in different type of models which includes upright, canister, handheld, robotic among others. To provide convenience, ease of use and efficient cleaning the household vacuum cleaners are available in cordless making it portable, which can be carried and used for cleaning different areas of the house.



Based on product, the household vacuum cleaners market is bifurcated into upright, stick, canister, robotic, handheld, and others. The canister segment led the market with a larger share in 2020. Canister vacuum cleaners are powerful as the upright cleaners and have a slender frame like the stick cleaners. The cleaner unit has a storage tank that is connected to the sucker end by a long hose. These vacuum cleaners are available in different attachments that can be swapped to customize the cleaning routine as well as to reach tight areas. The canister vacuum cleaners can clean and reach various areas of the house such as walls, ceiling corners, drapes, hardwood, and carpet. Due to their long hose, they are a suitable choice for cleaning the stairs. However, these vacuum cleaners are difficult to store as well as to maneuver around due to large weight. Further, this type of vacuum cleaners tends to be a little expensive due to their technologically modern and multi-functional designs.



The global household vacuum cleaners market is segmented into five main regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global household vacuum cleaners market. The increase in the disposable income of the consumers along with an improved standard of living in countries such as China, India, and Japan have led to a favorable market condition for household vacuum cleaners market in Asia Pacific. The shift in the consumer preference from using traditional methods of cleaning to a modernized approach that will provide efficient cleaning with minimal manual effort as well as will save time is driving the growth of the household vacuum cleaner market in Asia Pacific.



Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

COVID-19 outbreak pandemic has drastically altered the status of the household vacuum cleaners market. The outbreak has declined operational efficiency and interrupted value chains owing to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, thereby creating revenue loss and damage. The disruptions in value chain has restricted the supply of raw material, which, in turn, is hindering the growth of the market and affecting the development of the end-use industries. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for household vacuum cleaners is expected to rise globally in coming months. The COVID-19 outbreak has emphasized the significance of cleanliness and hygiene practices among the populace.

As per a microlearning course from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, there is an evidence that SARSCoV-2 virus particles can be displaced by air and deposited onto other surfaces. Hence, cleaning of the floors becomes essential. Therefore, Oreck offers handheld and canister vacuum cleaners, which are lightweight, portable, and equipped with powerful and superior suction to tackle messes from room with ease. A few Oreck canister vacuums feature HEPA filtration to capture and trap dust, dirt, and other allergens so that messes cannot get released back into a home. Vacuuming will not eliminate SARS-CoV-2, but it will make it difficult for virus particles to get into the air, where they can be breathed in or transported onto high-touch surfaces. However, vacuuming can still significantly lessen the amount of virus by capturing and retaining debris, dust, and other particles. All these factors are anticipated to bolster the demand for household vacuum cleaners globally in coming years.

