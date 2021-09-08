American Lithium to acquire Crescent Dunes Project adding 3,886 acres of highly prospective ground immediately north of TLC with up to 2,361 ppm Li at surface

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:LI | OTCQB:LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement, dated September 7, 2021, with Big Smoky Holdings Corp. (“Big Smoky”) and each of the shareholders of Big Smoky (the “Vendors”), pursuant to which it will acquire all of the outstanding share capital of Big Smoky. Big Smoky controls the Crescent Dunes Project (“Crescent Dunes”), consisting of 3,886 acres of highly prospective exploration land immediately north of, and contiguous with, the Tonopah Lithium Claims (“TLC”) project, consolidating more of the known shallow occurrences of TLC lithium claystone mineralization.



Acquisition Highlights:

Crescent Dunes comprises a large parcel of highly prospective exploration acreage contiguous with the TLC project;

Crescent Dunes has similar geology to TLC with historical work including mapping, inclined trenching and outcrop and auger sampling work yielding highly anomalous mineralized claystone with up to 2,361 ppm Li;

The Company will acquire full title to Crescent Dunes with no royalties or other encumbrances though the acquisition of Big Smoky;

The Company intends to launch additional field work at Crescent Dunes, including initial drilling, as soon as practicable during Fall 2021; and

Following the acquisition, total land holdings at TLC will be 11,410 acres.



Simon Clarke, CEO of American Lithium, commented, “the Crescent Dunes acquisition adds further highly prospective exploration acreage to the TLC Project, which will now essentially cover the bulk of known shallow claystone geology in our basin. The occurrence of a sequence of higher-grade lithium-bearing claystones above 2,000 ppm Li at surface is very encouraging, especially because at TLC such grades were only encountered in drilling. We look forward to further exploration and drill testing, on what will become TLC North, to build on the encouraging recent historical results.”

Crescent Dunes Details & Historical Results

Crescent Dunes comprises approximately 3,886 acres of highly prospective exploration land immediately north of the TLC project border. Crescent Dunes has similar claystone geology as TLC, but with outcropping lithium mineralization exposed in an up-thrown block revealing a section through the mineralized Tertiary-age Siebert Formation claystone. The project is largely covered with recent alluvium and the prospective host claystone stratigraphy has been mapped, sampled and traced at surface for approximately 3 km (N-S) and approximately 2 km (E-W), and is interpreted to be present in the shallow subsurface where covered by alluvium on the entire project area.

Historical exploration work completed on behalf of the vendor between 2019-2021 was recently reviewed and summarized by Stantec Consulting Ltd. (“Stantec”) in an unpublished Technical Report entitled: “Technical Report Crescent Dunes Lithium Property, Nye County, Nevada, USA” with an effective date of June 17, 2021.

Exploration work including mapping, inclined trenching and sampling work and auger sampling identified multiple locations of highly anomalous mineralized claystone with up to 2,361 ppm Li. A 390’ (120 m) long inclined trench (Trench A) was mapped, logged and sampled with various upper and lower claystone lithologies present. A total of 56 samples were collected from the weathered trench, representing an inclined cross section through the claystone stratigraphy, with Li contents ranging from 239 ppm Li to 2,361 ppm Li with an average of 800 ppm Li. A second trench (Trench B) with abundant colluvium covered intervals was also mapped and sampled over a length of 490’ (150 m). 14 samples were collected with Li contents ranging from 121 to 2012 ppm Li, averaging 405 ppm Li.

Overall, the highest lithium grades were sampled from the basal portion of the Trench A section that is interpreted to be equivalent to the high-grade lithium mineralized claystone at TLC, but at, or near surface. A total of 84 auger samples along reconnaissance lines at various orientations were also completed across the project. The auger sampling results are range-based with 37 samples exceeding 300 ppm Li; 15 samples >500 ppm Li; and 5 samples >1,000 ppm Li with a maximum of 1482 ppm Li.

Geologically and geochemically, the Crescent Dunes claystone mineralization is very similar to TLC claystone mineralization including similar major and trace element enrichment and visible organic carbon association with elevated Li contents. The local geology is interpreted to represent an extension of TLC geology, potentially with some shallower exposure of the TLC higher grade claystone mineralization.

The Company reminds readers that exploration work completed previously at Crescent Dunes is historical in nature, but is being interpreted as indicative of project prospectivity that warrants further exploration. The Company intends to file appropriate notice permits to facilitate the first exploration drilling on this prospective new ground as soon as practicable with drilling expected to start in later fall 2021, following permitting approvals.

Transaction Details

The Company has entered into a share purchase agreement, dated September 7, 2021, with Big Smoky and the Vendors, pursuant to which the Company proposes to acquire all of the outstanding share capital of Big Smoky. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Big Smoky controls the Crescent Dunes Project.

Pursuant to the share purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to issue 2,500,000 common shares to the Vendors. The Company is at arms-length from Big Smoky and each of the Vendors. No commissions or finders’ fees are payable in connection with the acquisition of Big Smoky, and the acquisition remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

Mr. Ted O’Connor, P.Geo., a Director of American Lithium, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical geological information contained in this news release.

Ab out American Lithium

American Lithium, a member of the TSX Venture 50, is actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium projects within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The Company is currently focused on enabling the shift to the new energy paradigm through the continued exploration and development of its strategically located TLC lithium claystone project in the richly mineralized Esmeralda lithium district in Nevada as well as continuing to advance its Falchani lithium and Macusani uranium development projects in southeastern Peru. Both Falchani and Macusani have been through preliminary economic assessments, exhibit strong additional exploration potential and are situated near significant infrastructure.

The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top performers in each of 5 industry sectors in the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year.

For more information, please contact the Company at info@americanlithiumcorp.com or visit our website at www.americanlithiumcorp.com for project update videos and related background information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of American Lithium Corp.

“Simon Clarke”

CEO & Director

