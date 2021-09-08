Else Nutrition Launches Dedicated Health Care Professional Website as Part of Extensive Engagement Strategy of Medical Channel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, is pleased to announce the launch of a new dedicated Health Care Professional (HCP) Website in the U.S.

Parents in the U.S. rely heavily on their pediatrician for advice when it comes to feeding their baby/toddler. In fact, data shows that 89% ask their pediatrician for a specific recommendation related to nutritional products. Additionally, many simply confirm whether what they want to use is suitable for their child, via their pediatrician.

“We are pleased to provide this resource to over 80,000 pediatricians in the U.S. as well as many other healthcare professionals,” Stated Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-founder of Else Nutrition.

As more parents ask pediatricians about Plant-Based products and Else Nutrition for their little ones, Else Nutrition continues to receive a high volume of contacts from healthcare professionals in the Pediatric Community. To ensure that these clinicians have all the information they need to confidently recommend Else Nutrition products to their parents, a robust new website has been launched. The new Else Nutrition Health Care Professional website at https://hcp.elsenutrition.com allows HCPs to easily get the answers to their questions and contact us directly. In addition, doctors, nurses, and dietitians can order product samples for delivery directly to their office, access and download the full library of professional resources for all Else products, and more.

Founded by three experts in the nutrition industry and supported by a globally renowned group of clinical advisors, Else Nutrition is dedicated to the research and development of more natural and healthy nutritional foods and supplements. Else is pioneering the baby and childhood nutrition market with the first clean label, organic, Plant-Based baby and children nutrition formulas. Dairy-Free, Soy-Free, Gluten-Free, and Non-GMO, Else Nutrition is made with real whole foods, meeting the highest standard for nutrition and standards for a clean label.

Else products are made with minimally processed ingredients, and sustainably created using the cleanest production process in the industry. This makes them the world’s first nutritional supplements and formula that keep more proteins intact, leaving in more of the goodness that nature intended.

Else products were developed and are endorsed by leading global pediatricians and nutritionists. They are Plant-Based, Clean Label, low FODMAP, and ideal for Plant-Based lifestyles and for those avoiding dairy.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

If you would like further information on ElseTM Kids or ElseTM Toddler, please visit our new dedicated HCP website (https://hcp.elsenutrition.com), or call our dedicated health care professional help-line at (877) ELSE-HCP / (877) 3573-427) with any questions or requests.

