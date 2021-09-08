SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating ODT, AYTU, EAR, and CORT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., Aytu Biopharma, Inc., Eargo, Inc., and Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 708-3993.



Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) Accused of Misleading Investors

On August 4, 2021, Judge Marilyn Huff. of the United States District Court for the Southern District of California issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Odonate is a pharmaceutical company formerly focused on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. According to the complaint, defendants made false and misleading statements regarding the company’s sole drug candidate, tesetaxel. On August 24, 2020, the company disclosed disappointing results from the trial of tesetaxel. On March 22, 2021, the company disclosed that it was ending development of tesetaxel following feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that the drug was unlikely to receive approval on the basis of its clinical data package, and that it would be winding down operations. Morris Kandinov is investigating Odonate regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Aytu Biopharma, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders, related to recent transactions and/or events at the company.

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Eargo, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders, related to recent transactions and/or events at the company.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT) Accused of Misleading Investors

On August 24, 2021, Judge Lucy Koh of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued an order denying in part the defendants' motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Corcept Therapeutics, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Corcept is a pharmaceutical company that develops medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders. Corcept's drug Korylm is a cortisol receptor blocker used to control hyperglycemia. According to allegations, Corcept was involved in an off-label marketing scheme involving Korlym. Morris Kandinov is investigating Corcept regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders.

